Keke Palmer's Troubling Accusations Against Darius Jackson, Explained
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have a complex relationship that has just gotten even more disturbing. The "Nope" star has always been outspoken and recently dropped a bombshell claim against her former boyfriend.
Palmer and Jackson first sparked their romance in 2021 after he celebrated the actor's 28th birthday, per Us Weekly. The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight for years, and it wasn't until Palmer announced she was pregnant on "Saturday Night Live" that her relationship with Jackson started to make headlines. In February 2023, Palmer shared the exciting news that she and Jackson became first-time parents to their son Leodis Andrellton on Instagram. She wrote, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." The couple seemed in complete bliss with their new son, but that attitude changed quickly.
In July 2023, Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas residency in a sheer outfit showing off her body, per Glamour. Although fans loved to see the new mom enjoying herself, Jackson felt the opposite. In a now-deleted tweet, he criticized Palmer's outfit and deemed it inappropriate. He wrote, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." Many felt that Jackson was mom-shaming Palmer and quickly came to her defense. However, it seemed the couple got over the bump in their relationship when they were spotted together at Beyoncé's tour in September 2023. But the mended relationship didn't last long, because Palmer just shared a heartbreaking claim against Jackson.
Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against Darius Jackson after domestic abuse claims
Keke Palmer is seeking full custody of her and Darius Jackson's son, Leodis Andrellton. TMZ reported the "Nope" star filed documents to have full custody of their son and requested Jackson to help pay for attorney and expert fees. When the news broke, it was initially unclear why she decided to file for full custody. However, new developments reveal Palmer filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, per People.
According to the outlet, Palmer shared an incident with Jackson that occurred on November 5, 2023, after he trespassed into her home. The documents claim, "Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police." The actor included photographic evidence captured by a home security camera of what appears to be the domestic violence situation unfolding.
Palmer's filing alleges this November incident wasn't the first, per People. She claims Jackson was abusive multiple times over a two-year period. She alleges there were "many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck," she continued, "hitting me in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him." Many knew the couple had a rocky relationship, but never to this extent.
Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order
Keke Palmer's explosive claims against Darius Jackson have been absolutely heartbreaking to fans. The alleged years of abuse are all coming to light and have had everyone talking and coming to the actor's defense. But the fitness instructor seems unfazed by all the allegations and drama. Amidst Palmer's claims, Jackson shared a tweet seemingly unbothered by everything going on. The tweet included a photo of Jackson and his and Palmer's son, Leodis Andrellton. In a message to his son, he wrote, "I love you, son. See you soon." Although Jackson may want to see his son, it isn't going to be anytime soon because Palmer's request for a temporary restraining order and sole custody of their son has been granted, per ET.
According to the outlet, the temporary restraining order placed by the Los Angeles Superior Court prohibits Jackson from being within 100 yards of Palmer and their son. Not only that, but the fitness instructor is also "prohibited" from any visitation rights of his son, Leodis, while the restraining order is in place. Palmer nor Jackson have yet to comment on the temporary restraining order being granted.
So, what's next for the former couple? Well, according to ET, the court has a date set for December to decide whether the temporary restraining order against Jackson will become permanent.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.