Keke Palmer's Troubling Accusations Against Darius Jackson, Explained

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have a complex relationship that has just gotten even more disturbing. The "Nope" star has always been outspoken and recently dropped a bombshell claim against her former boyfriend.

Palmer and Jackson first sparked their romance in 2021 after he celebrated the actor's 28th birthday, per Us Weekly. The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight for years, and it wasn't until Palmer announced she was pregnant on "Saturday Night Live" that her relationship with Jackson started to make headlines. In February 2023, Palmer shared the exciting news that she and Jackson became first-time parents to their son Leodis Andrellton on Instagram. She wrote, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." The couple seemed in complete bliss with their new son, but that attitude changed quickly.

In July 2023, Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas residency in a sheer outfit showing off her body, per Glamour. Although fans loved to see the new mom enjoying herself, Jackson felt the opposite. In a now-deleted tweet, he criticized Palmer's outfit and deemed it inappropriate. He wrote, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." Many felt that Jackson was mom-shaming Palmer and quickly came to her defense. However, it seemed the couple got over the bump in their relationship when they were spotted together at Beyoncé's tour in September 2023. But the mended relationship didn't last long, because Palmer just shared a heartbreaking claim against Jackson.