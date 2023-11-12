Was Matthew Perry Close With His Mom On Friends, Morgan Fairchild?

Morgan Fairchild has nothing but kind words to say about her onscreen son Matthew Perry. During her chat with People, Fairchild talked about his life-long struggles with addiction, which Perry made no secret of in interviews and in his book "Friends, Lovers, and "The Big Terrible Thing," released just one year before his death. "He was always great. He also was very present and terrific when I was working with him, but I did know he was going through some struggles," Morgan said. Although she didn't know the full extent of his struggles — had she known, she would've given Matthew a heartfelt talk, like a real mother. "I would've just given him a big hug and taken him aside and sat him down and said, 'Honey, you got to talk to me.' But he did hide it well," she added.

After "Friends" wrapped in 2004, Fairchild said she and Perry lost communication, although the actors would bump into each other every once in a while around town. "I was glad to see that he seemed to be doing better," she said. For Fairchild, Perry's true legacy was not only bringing joy to other people but serving as an inspiration to all those who are dealing with addiction. "The main thing I just want people to remember is his kindness and his ability to face his demons and to help other people face their demons," she said.