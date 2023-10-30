Here's How Matthew Perry Really Spent His Friends Fortune

Matthew Perry and the rest of the cast of "Friends" struck gold when they landed their roles in the widely acclaimed '90s series. Leveraging the show's popularity, Perry, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, famously negotiated with NBC as a collective so they could all get paid equally. Each of them pocketed a whopping $1 million per episode by the end, a remarkable jump from the reported $22,500 they each earned per episode when the series started. At the time of his death, Perry had a net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While Perry had various projects after "Friends," much of his wealth was the result of his time on the show. USA Today reported that each cast member continues to rake in $20 million annually from residual income. Perry even joked about it during an interview with Andy Cohen when asked if he still receives "bountiful checks," quipping: "Well, yesterday I bought Iowa."

While Perry was financially comfortable, he had to allot a good chunk of his fortune to overcoming addiction, both for himself and others who faced similar struggles. The actor admitted to spending millions on treatments and surgeries, while also building and running a sober living facility.