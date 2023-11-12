The Tragic Truth About Lauren Graham

The following article includes a discussion of unhealthy eating habits.

Lauren Graham has written her name in TV history, portraying some of America's favorite mothers. For her role as Lorelai Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls" and the role of Sarah Braverman on "Parenthood," Graham has been nominated for plenty of accolades — and won a few. But her life offscreen hasn't always been so shiny. One of Graham's hardest patches was lived publicly, at least partially. In June 2022, Graham announced she and Peter Krause had split the previous summer.

The news shocked everyone not only because they managed to keep it quiet for a year, but because no one had seen it coming. Lasting close to 12 years, Krause was Graham's most meaningful relationship, and its end hit her hard. "I'm in a better place, but it's still just a shame. It's just sad to me," she told People in 2022. Graham suggested there was a profound reason behind the split.

"We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things," she said. "And then they just caught up with us." The end of the relationship coincided with COVID-19, so Graham retreated to a beach house where she turned to writing her 2022 memoir "Have I Told You This Already?" "I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me," she said. But the split was far from the only difficulty she's faced. In fact, Graham faced hardships from early on.