What The Cast Of Friends Are Doing Today

When "Friends" premiered in 1994, little did the world know it would one day be ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the best sitcoms of all time. In the pilot episode, fans were introduced to six lead characters: Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston; Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox; Phoebe Buffay, acted by Lisa Kudrow; Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc; Chandler Bing, portrayed by the late Matthew Perry; and last but not least, David Schwimmer's Ross Geller.

Fans journeyed with the titular group of friends as they navigated many different facets of their lives in New York City. Between career changes, messy love lives, and growing families, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross kept viewers entertained — a feat not many shows of that time could achieve. "As an ensemble, I think that they did something that's really hard to do," guest star Kristin Davis told Today of the sitcom. "The writers did something that's really hard to do. It came together in the perfect way at the perfect time. And each one of them was so talented in their own way, and the group came together in that magical way that you can never really make happen; it just happens."

"Friends" ended its epic 10-season run in 2004, with its cast members walking away as international stars. Nearly two decades after its memorable finale aired, one might begin to wonder: what exactly is the cast of "Friends" up to today?