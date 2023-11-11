What The Cast Of Friends Are Doing Today
When "Friends" premiered in 1994, little did the world know it would one day be ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the best sitcoms of all time. In the pilot episode, fans were introduced to six lead characters: Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston; Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox; Phoebe Buffay, acted by Lisa Kudrow; Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc; Chandler Bing, portrayed by the late Matthew Perry; and last but not least, David Schwimmer's Ross Geller.
Fans journeyed with the titular group of friends as they navigated many different facets of their lives in New York City. Between career changes, messy love lives, and growing families, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross kept viewers entertained — a feat not many shows of that time could achieve. "As an ensemble, I think that they did something that's really hard to do," guest star Kristin Davis told Today of the sitcom. "The writers did something that's really hard to do. It came together in the perfect way at the perfect time. And each one of them was so talented in their own way, and the group came together in that magical way that you can never really make happen; it just happens."
"Friends" ended its epic 10-season run in 2004, with its cast members walking away as international stars. Nearly two decades after its memorable finale aired, one might begin to wonder: what exactly is the cast of "Friends" up to today?
Jennifer Aniston made an epic return to TV
Following a series of appearances in short-lived television shows, Jennifer Aniston landed the life-changing role of Rachel Green. "I really wanted it really badly, and I walked into the audition, and there were so many girls, and I remember just thinking, 'Oh boy.' [And I] just gave it my all," she recalled during an August 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine. Initially introduced as a runaway bride who was unprepared for adulthood, Green soon became a fan favorite, thanks in part to her on-and-off romance with David Schwimmer's Ross Geller, whom she ended up with in the season finale.
Since wrapping up the show, Aniston has gone on to expand her resume, racking up credits in movies like "Horrible Bosses," "We're the Millers," and "Murder Mystery." In 2019, she made a highly anticipated return to television, starring opposite her "Friends" on-screen sister, Reese Witherspoon, in the Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show." For her performance, Aniston has earned two Golden Globe nominations and a Primetime Emmy nod.
Outside of work, the "Cake" star's personal life has garnered just as much media attention — much to Aniston's understandable frustration. After Aniston's five-year marriage to Brad Pitt infamously hit the rocks in 2005, she married actor-writer Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple sadly announced their separation in 2018. "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," she later told The Hollywood Reporter of ongoing tabloid speculation about her personal life. " ... They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."
Lisa Kudrow's worn multiple showbiz hats
On "Friends," Lisa Kudrow portrayed the eccentric yet beloved Phoebe Buffay. But while the show might have undeniably shot her into the limelight, Kudrow's career has evolved even more since her time on the NBC sitcom. In 2005 and again in 2014, Kudrow played the role of Valerie Cherish in "The Comeback," an HBO show she wrote, executive produced, and co-created alongside Michael Patrick King. For her work on both seasons, the multi-talent earned Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
"The Comeback," however, is not Kudrow's only noteworthy creation over the years. In 2008, she doubled as a cast member and co-creator of "Web Therapy," an award-winning online series championing online therapy as a new type of therapy. After the first season, it crossed over to television, airing on Showtime for an additional three seasons before being canceled in 2015. "They felt like the tone of the show was a fit, and we completely agree," Kudrow told Entertainment Weekly of the crossover. "The surprise to us is that a half-hour of this is still interesting to watch."
In film, the stellar actor has also ramped up her resume, with credits in numerous movies, including "Neighbors," "P.S. I Love You," and 2016's psychological thriller "The Girl on the Train." In 2021, Kudrow, alongside her lead co-stars, came together for HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion," during which she and Lady Gaga duetted on a rendition of Phoebe's iconic song "Smelly Cat."
Courteney Cox finally got her Emmy nom
Courteney Cox won the hearts of many with her impeccable portrayal of the uber-organized Monica Geller, who was Ross' sister, a talented chef, and the eventual love interest of Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing. She next landed another starring role in "Cougar Town" between 2009 and 2015. The only lead actor from "Friends" who didn't land an Emmy nomination during the show's run went on to bag her first Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Jules Cobb. "It definitely hurt my feelings," Cox said of her Emmys snub on "The Howard Stern Show" decades later (via the New York Post), before expanding on her Golden Globes nomination. "I wanted my peers to respect me, and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out."
Cox has also tried her hand at behind-the-camera work. In addition to producing several projects and directing some episodes of "Cougar Town," she added the 2012 TV movie "Talhotblond" to her director resume, before making her feature directorial debut with 2014's "Just Before I Go." "It felt just perfect for my personality," Cox explained to Entertainment Weekly of "Talhotblond." "I felt so passionate about it, so after doing that, I felt I had to pick up another feature. It told a story, but it was just something I had to direct after I did this."
Meanwhile, Cox — who eventually earned an Emmy nomination as an executive producer of "Friends: The Reunion" — has continued to reprise her role as fan-favorite Gale Weathers in the "Scream" franchise, including 2023's "Scream VI."
Matt LeBlanc played a fictionalized version of himself
Before landing his role as actor Joey Tribbiani on "Friends," Matt LeBlanc himself was a struggling actor trying to find his footing in Hollywood. By the time the show wrapped up in 2004, LeBlanc had become a fan favorite. So much so that NBC soon released "Joey," a spin-off show that saw the star reprise his role as Tribbiani. Unfortunately, "Joey" lasted only two seasons due to low ratings, with the network eventually pulling the plug in 2006. But not even this bump in the road was enough to deter LeBlanc's success in Hollywood.
Following a five-year hiatus, LeBlanc returned to television to play a fictionalized version of himself in the Showtime comedy series "Episodes." In 2012, LeBlanc won his first Golden Globe award — a feat he apparently had difficulty accepting. "I'm very flattered, but to me, it's just so bizarre," LeBlanc told ABC News of his win. "I'm just a guy. You take pride in your work, and you work hard, and you learn from your mistakes, and you move on."
Off the screen, the actor's life has been just as eventful. In 2003, LeBlanc married Melissa McKnight, with whom he later welcomed daughter Marina Pearl LeBlanc in 2004. Sadly, the pair's union was shortlived as the actor filed for divorce in 2006. The "Lovesick" star then went on to have a long-time relationship with Andrea Anders before reportedly breaking up in 2015.
David Schwimmer's worked hard on and off screen
"Friends" would never have been the same without Ross Geller. Similarly, we can't think of anyone who would have brought Ross Geller to life like David Schwimmer did. "That 10-year run with that particular cast, that group of writers, those directors. It was an amazing time professionally, but mostly creatively," Schwimmer told The Guardian in 2020. Schwimmer tried his hand at directing a total of 10 episodes during this time and would later take what he'd learned a step further upon wrapping "Friends," serving as director and executive producer of "Nevermind Nirvana" — a sitcom that sadly never made it past the pilot episode — and making his feature directorial debut with the 2007 movie "Run Fatboy Run." "The great gift that the show gave all of us is the financial freedom to kind of only choose something that you are completely passionate about," he explained to SFGATE.
Schwimmer has also continued acting, of course, with credits in several projects, including the three installments of the "Madagascar" franchise, where he loaned his voice to Melman the Giraffe. On television, Schwimmer ramped up his resume with his Emmy-nominated performance as Robert Kardashian in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," a 2016 show chronicling OJ Simpson's 1995 murder trial.
On the personal side of things, Schwimmer's known to keep his private life just that. But what we do know is that, six years after "Friends" concluded, he married British artist Zoë Buckman. In 2017, Schwimmer and Buckman divorced, but they've since continued to amicably co-parent their daughter, Cleo.
Matthew Perry's legacy lives on through his foundation
Matthew Perry gained international recognition for his beloved performance as Chandler Bing — not to mention a 2002 Emmy nom for outstanding lead actor in a comedy. The "Friends" star would then consecutively pick up Emmy nods for his guest work on the political drama "The West Wing." Perry also found success in film, most notably appearing in 1997's "Fools Rush In" and the 2009 teen comedy "17 Again."
While his acting career thrived, Perry openly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. "By the time I was 18, I was drinking every day," the actor, who had his first drink at age 14, told ABC News while promoting his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." His recovery from a 1997 jet ski accident would kickstart an addiction to Vicodin. "I didn't know how to stop," Perry told People. "The disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older." He would spend millions on his journey toward attaining sobriety over the next decades, which included multiple rehab and sober living facility stays and resulted in some serious health scares — including a near-fatal gastrointestinal perforation in 2018. His own journey with addiction led Perry to continually advocate for and help others struggling with their own sobriety journeys.
In October 2023, Perry tragically died at age 54 from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. The Matthew Perry Foundation was posthumously fostered to continue his work supporting those struggling with addiction. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," his grieving "Friends" co-stars stated to People. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
Paul Rudd landed a coveted role in the MCU
Before becoming an MCU star, Paul Rudd was known for his role as Mike Hannigan, boyfriend-turned-husband of the quirky Phoebe Buffay on "Friends." Though he came on the show much later — in Season 9 — Rudd's role as one of the lead's love interest earned him a recurring role till the end. "It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that — because I came on really at the end," Rudd gushed during a February 2023 appearance on "The Heart."
Since wrapping up the show, Rudd has enjoyed an upward career trajectory, most notably landing the role of the titular character in Marvel's superhero films "Ant-Man," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Rudd has also reprised his role in some of the MCU's other films, including "Captain America: Civil War" and 2019's "Avenger's Endgame." In July 2015, the New Jersey native was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "The fact that millions of people are going to be able to now see me and ask that same question, for time immemorial, is humbling beyond belief," he gushed at the time about passersby being able to look at his star and wonder, "who is that?" (per Reuters).
In 2019, Rudd took up the lead role in "Living With Yourself," a Netflix series highlighting the life of a man who discovered he had been cloned. For his performance on the show, Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination — his first ever — for the Best Actor category.
James Michael Tyler tragically died in 2021
Between 1994 and 2004, James Micheal Tyler acted as Gunther on "Friends." His character, the manager of a coffee shop called Central Perk, was best known for his unrequited crush on Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, who ended up with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) on the show. "The best thing about working with the other actors on the show was the chemistry between them. The professionalism was so ... just almost indescribable," Tyler once told Today of his time on the NBC sitcom. Though he had a slow career progression, Tyler kept his connection to "Friends" alive, often finding ways to honor his character. In celebration of the show's 15th anniversary in 2009, Tyle opened a temporary Central Perk pop-up where fans went in for coffee and checked out with memorabilia from the show.
In his personal life, however, Tyler underwent a lot of changes, including his 2014 divorce from Barbara Chadsey, whom he married in 1995; reportedly, Chadsey and Tyler were separated for 11 years before the actor filed for divorce. Three years later, Tyler gave love a second chance when he married Jennifer Carn, with whom he enjoyed a blissful life until his tragic death in 2021.
On October 24, 2021, Tyler died after suffering complications from a previous prostate cancer diagnosis. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh "Friend"), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," Tyler's manager Toni Benson wrote in a statement, per CNN.
Christina Pickles won an Emmy
Christina Pickles first came into the acting scene in the early '60s as a Broadway performer but soon found her way to television, where she appeared on shows like "Guiding Light," "Another World," and most notably, "St. Elsewhere." For her role in the latter, Pickles earned five Emmy nominations, failing, unfortunately, to pick up any win.
Following her run on "St.Elsewhere," Pickles' next long-term television role came in the form of Judy Geller — Monica and Ross Geller's mother — on "Friends." A recurring character, Pickles would go on to appear throughout the show's 10 seasons. "It was wonderful," Pickles once said of her time on the sitcom (via Metro). "I am interviewed a lot about Friends, and people always want me to say nasty things or "what was this person like." And I can't because they were all wonderful."
Since her time on "Friends," Pickles has continued acting, with credits in movies like "George of the Jungle 2" and "Atlas Shrugged: Part 1." Most recently, the veteran actor appeared as Biz Brantly in the 2015 web series "Break a Hip," for which she picked up her seventh Emmy nomination, which also doubled as her first win. "I was shocked," Pickles admitted, per TV Insider. "To hear my name, I thought, 'Oh God, am I imagining this?' Cameron [Watson], our writer/director/producer, turned to me and said, 'You won!' I leapt to my feet and went up on stage. I was very, very happy."
Elliot Gould would be down for a Friends reboot
After enjoying much success between the '50s and the '80s, actor Elliot Gould landed a recurring role in "Friends" as Jack Geller, Ross and Monica Geller's father. But while Gould might have had a long-standing career prior, the veteran actor nonetheless enjoyed his time on the NBC show. "It was a privilege to me, and of course, at the time that Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt, I was working with Brad Pitt in the Ocean's movies, so we're an extended family," he explained during a 2021 appearance on "Good Morning Britain"(via The Irish Examiner).
During his time on "Friends," Gould was cast as Reuben Tishkof in the 2001 heist comedy film "Ocean's Eleven," where he acted opposite Hollywood giants including Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt. Gould would go on to reprise his role in the second, third, and fourth installments of the franchise, "Ocean's Twelve," "Ocean's Thirteen," and "Ocean's Eight," released in 2004, 2007, and 2018 respectively. In 2011, Gould reunited with Matt Damon for "Contagion," a thriller film about the outbreak of a virus leading to a global pandemic. The events of the movie have since been likened to the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out in 2020.
In 2021, Gould, alongside Christina Pickles, made a guest appearance in "Friends: The Reunion." As for whether he would be willing to return for more episodes of the sitcom, Gould says it is a no-brainer. "Of course, what a good experience and with [such great] people," the veteran actor said (via The Irish Examiner).
Jane Sibbett nabbed several roles on Lifetime
Starting in the first season, Jane Sibbett played the role of Carol Willick, Ross Geller's ex-wife, who left him after coming out as a lesbian. Though she was contacted for the role only a few days after having her son, Sibbett was convinced to go for it after watching David Schwimmer in the pilot episode. "I'd never seen anybody do comedy like that. He literally took the longest take with his comedy. I just thought, oh my goodness, I have to work with this man. He is brilliant," she recounted, per Today.
Through her seven seasons on the show, fans watched Ross and Willick's relationship evolve as they co-parented their son, Ben Geller, who was born shortly after the pair's split in Season 1. Since leaving "Friends," Sibbett has appeared in a number of projects ranging from television shows like "Once and Again" to holiday flicks like "A Merry Little Christmas." Most recently, Sibbett appeared in 2019's "A Date by Christmas Eve" as well as 2021's "List of a Lifetime."
Outside of her professional life, Sibbett's personal life has also taken a turn since appearing on "Friends." The actor, who got married to TV producer Karl Fink in 1992, got divorced in 2016 and has since lived a relatively quiet life.
Jessica Hecht was nominated for a Tony
Following Carol Willick's divorce from Ross Geller, she went on to have a romantic relationship with Susan Bunch, portrayed by the delectable Jessica Hecht. While Ross and Susan initially struggled to get along, things got better between them following Ben Geller's birth. "I loved working with David [Schwimmer]. He's really smart about bits. He understands how to make all the funny stuff more funny," Hecht told Today of her co-star. Speaking further, Hecht lauded the show for promoting gay marriage, adding that it was "profoundly ahead of its time."
Following her recurring role on the sitcom, Hecht has since gone on to ramp up her resume, racking up credits in a number of shows, including "Breaking Bad," "Red Oaks," and "The Sinner." Similarly, Hecht has kept busy in film, appearing in many movies, including "A Beautiful Day in Neighborhood" and "Whatever Works." Most recently, Hecht earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Play for "Summer 1976," a Broadway play about two women who forge an unlikely friendship.
But despite the appeal of living in the spotlight, Hecht once admitted to wanting a life free of fame and Hollywood stardom. "Being a star struck me as always having limitations. You are always with what you did in the one show [that made you a star]. I don't mean to degrade that. It has its perks. But I don't want to be known always for that one thing that made me a star," she told The Jewish Daily Forward back in 2013.
Maggie Wheeler has dozens of post-Friends credits
Before his happily ever after fairytale with Monica Geller, Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing was involved with a few women on the show, one of whom was Janice Goralnik, played by Maggie Wheeler. Throughout the show's 10 seasons, Perry and Wheeler had an on-and-off relationship before eventually deciding their love was doomed. Still, despite having only appeared in 19 episodes, Wheeler couldn't have enjoyed her time on the sitcom any better. "I really loved working on that show. I have many high moments. That birth episode, the last episode, coming on the stage after sleeping with Ross. So many great and high moments," she admitted to Digital Spy.
Post-"Friends," Wheeler continued in television, appearing in shows like "Californication" and 2009's "Archer" where she had a recurring role as Trinette McGoon. The actor has also since gone on to rack up credits in film, taking on roles in movies like "It's Not You, It's Me" as well as 2021's drama "Mark, Mary & Some Other People."
Following Perry's death in October 2023, Wheeler took to social media, paying a heartwarming tribute to her former on-screen lover. "What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she wrote on Instagram.
Tom Selleck found a TV home on Blue Bloods
Monica and Chandler might have had the ultimate love story, but before that were some other great loves. Shortly after first meeting in Season 2, Dr. Richard Burke, played by Tom Selleck, struck up a romantic relationship with Monica despite the 21-year age gap between them. The pair's romance was, however, short-lived as they soon discovered they wanted different things. Between 1996 and 2000, Selleck appeared in a total of 10 episodes on "Friends," making him one of the show's guest stars with the most appearances. Since leaving the show, Selleck has kept busy, appearing in movies like "Crossfire Trail" and 2004's "Ike: Countdown to the D-Day." Most notably, in 2010, Selleck landed the lead role of Frank Reagan in the CBS procedural "Blue Bloods."
When he is not in front of the camera, Selleck enjoys a quiet life on his ranch. "I live on a 63-acre avocado ranch. So I like to get outside and work on the farm, from fixing roads to clearing brush. I hate going to the gym, so sweating outdoors sure beats sitting on a stationary bike staring at my navel. And I work cheaper than anyone I could hire to do it," he told Good Housekeeping back in 2007.
Selleck has also faced his fair share of legal issues since his time on "Friends." In 2015, the actor was sued for allegedly stealing 1.4 million gallons of water for his farm from the Calleguas Municipal Water District. The case was eventually settled for $21,000, as reported by The Guardian.
June Gable returned to Broadway after Friends
Throughout the show's 10 seasons, June Gable played the role of Estelle Leonard, Joey Tribbiani's talent agent. While she might not have been one of the lead cast members, Gable wasn't any less impressed with the show. "You have to understand what a phenomenon that show was. All six of those people, very nice people, became some of the most famous people anywhere on earth! And anyone associated with that is going to be touched by it," she told Wealth Simple in 2021. Following her time on "Friends", Gable retired from acting — a decision inspired by a loved one's ill health. "As soon as Friends ended, I retired. The man I loved was very ill, and I wanted to be able to take care of him," she told the outlet.
But while she retired from television, the veteran actor maintained her career on Broadway, appearing in a number of productions through the years. "When Friends ended, I decided to come back and focus on theater," she admitted in an interview with Ain't Broadway Grand. As for how she survives post-retirement, Gable credits the Screen Actors Guild as the reason for her great life. "When I was young, I paid dues to the union. I've never done a non-union job. I get three pensions now, and I'll tell you what, that is a great blessing. Boy, those unions are fabulous," she gushed to Wealth Simple.
Helen Baxendale was never all about that Friends fame
British actor Helen Baxendale played the role of Emily Waltham, Ross Geller's girlfriend-turned-wife-turned-ex. Baxendale appeared in only 14 episodes of the show between 1998 and 1999. Though not long, Baxendale's time on "Friends" helped her know what exactly she did not want — the pressure of fame. "I saw those people in 'Friends,' for example, and thought: I don't think that life is really what I want. They were hounded. They weren't able to walk into a supermarket and buy something," she pointed out in an interview with The Independent.
Following her time on "Friends," Baxendale continued her role as Rachel Bradley on "Cold Feet," a British television series that she began working on in 1997. In Series 5 of "Cold Feet," Bradley was killed in a car crash, bringing her time on the show to an end. Despite writer Mike Bullen's attempt at bringing back Bradley as a ghost, Baxendale declined the offer. "I was really touched he'd written Rachel into it, but I felt it wasn't right for me, Rachel, or the new series to start up again like that," she told The Daily Telegraph in 2016.
And while she might be no big star today, Baxendale, who shares three kids with her long-term partner David William, couldn't be any more content with her life. "I have absolutely no regrets. Of course, I'd rather have my family. I have a wonderful life now," she gushed to Business Live in 2013.