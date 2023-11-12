Why Jamie Lynn Spears And Alexa Nikolas Can't Stand Each Other

"Zoey 101" stars Alexa Nikolas and Jamie Lynn Spears may have been besties on the hit Nickelodeon show, but that close dynamic didn't spill over when the cameras stopped rolling.

Spears played the titular character in the popular series, which ran from 2005 to 2008. The show follows the adventures of teenager Zoey Brooks and her friends who attend a boarding school in California. Nikolas played Nicole Bristow, Zoey's best friend and roommate. "Zoey 101" was a funny, feel-good teen show. However, the off-screen picture was anything but — especially for these two co-stars.

While Spears starred in "Zoey 101" for the entirety of its run (and returned for its revival film, "Zoey 102"), Nikolas left the series after two seasons, according to HuffPost. On multiple occasions, Nikolas has been outspoken about the horrible treatment she endured while working at Nickelodeon. In a 2022 Instagram Live (via Page Six), she said, "I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally." Referring to the show's creator, she said, "I did not feel safe around Dan Schneider while I was working at Nickelodeon." In addition, Nikolas' relationship with Spears was heated and that impacted her decision to exit the series.