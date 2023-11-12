How Matthew Perry's Biological Father Almost Ended His Friends Career

He played one of television's funniest characters, but in real life, Matthew Perry was vocal about his serious struggles with drugs and alcohol. The late "Friends" actor wrote about his addiction in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing". The book starts with the dire line: "Hello, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead." Sadly, we all know how the story ends. Almost one year to the day after that haunting intro was published, Perry was found dead after drowning in a jacuzzi at his home.

In his book, Perry gave fans the backstory of his difficult childhood. His parents, Suzanne and John Bennett Perry, split before he was one year old. Perry was raised by his mom and stepfather, Keith Morrison. Of his biological dad, he wrote that he "quietly abandoned" him and his mother to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. "I saw his face more often on TV or in magazines than I did in reality," Perry wrote. The "Friends" star did acknowledge that his biological dad "became a wonderful father" to him when he was older. In his book, Perry pointed to a pivotal moment at the height of his addiction when his dad was there for him.