A Deep Dive Into Taylor Swift's Younger Brother Austin's Love Life

Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, hasn't been nearly as open about his love life as his big sister. Not that he's had any reason to! Taylor's music career requires incorporating her most painful relationship regrets into her music. And while that's probably been incredibly therapeutic, she's also been paid quite well to divulge her relationship woes.

With that said, Austin has built up a successful entertainment career as an actor and a producer (sometimes on Taylor's projects). And she's supported him every step of the way. "I think the best advice I get from Taylor is that she says I can do things — in the sense that a lot of times I'm more reserved and cautious, and she's like, 'You can do it, you can handle it,'" Austin revealed to ET in 2018.

Despite his own fame, Austin has lived a much quieter life than his superstar sister. While even casual fans could recite Taylor's entire dating history with their eyes closed, most would have difficulty narrowing down Austin's romantic past. But it wouldn't be impossible. For example, Austin has reportedly been in a relationship with model Sydney Ness for well over a year.