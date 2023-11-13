The Harsh Way NFL Star Nick Bosa's Ex Jenna Berman Broke Up With Him

When Nick Bosa got sacked by Jenna Berman in 2022, she made sure that it hurt; the method of dumping we're talking about here is even worse than ghosting or breakup-by-text. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end and the model/social media influencer made their relationship Instagram official in March 2021 when Bosa shared a since-deleted photo of the two of them snuggling up on a boat together in Miami. They seemed to be a perfect match at the time; Bosa was recovering from a torn ACL, and Berman was studying to be a physician's assistant, so who better to help nurse the NFL player back to health during the off-season?

They've both found themselves embroiled in social media controversies, too, which gave them something to commiserate over. Some of Berman's racist tweets resurfaced in 2021, including one in which she described herself as a "n***er magnet." As for Bosa, after he appeared in an ad for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Men line, some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to pour ice-cold water on those thirsting over the athlete by sharing screen grabs of some of his old tweets. In one, Bosa declared his love for disgraced, four-time indicted former president Donald Trump. Another tweet read, "Beyoncé's music is complete trash." Bosa previously apologized for some of his social media comments in 2019, including one calling fellow player Colin Kaepernick "a clown."

When Bosa and Berman called it quits, social media also played a role in their split.