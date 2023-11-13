What's The Real Meaning Of Monaco By Bad Bunny? Here's What We Think
Bad Bunny's message in "Monaco" isn't hard to pinpoint.
In case you missed it, fans have helped propel the gritty, upbeat Spanish track to number seven on Billboard's TikTok chart in November. However, "Monaco" has also proven to be a lasting hit across several Billboard charts. "Monaco" debuted in October at number one on Billboard's Global 200 chart. The Spanish dance track also reached number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in November 2023. Fans have also streamed "Monaco" on Spotify over 140 million times, making it one of the most popular releases of his career.
Given the song's popularity, it's unsurprising that Bad Bunny went all out for the music video. The October 2023 release featured glamorous shots of the young pop star enjoying life's thrills. For him, that meant eating at expensive restaurants, gambling, and sailing his problems away on a yacht. It also featured a cameo from legendary actor Al Pacino, who fit well into the luxurious setup. While appearing on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," Bad Bunny revealed his experience working with the beloved entertainer. "It was amazing. It was a great experience working with Al Pacino," said Bad Bunny. "It was very exciting." Given the fancy visuals, the song's meaning may be clear. But here's what we think.
'Monaco' is about flaunting your riches
Bad Bunny used "Monaco" to brag about being rich, famous, and, well, extra confident. The beloved Puerto Rican star started the song by asserting his superiority over his competition. "You're a poser / Rocky "The Kid," you're trash," the artist rapped in Spanish (via Genius). Bad Bunny also aligned himself with a string of real and fictional athletes named Rocky. "I'm a champion, Rocky Marciano/ Rocky Balboa. Rocky Maivia." The latter, by the way, is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's former stage name.
After bragging about his $40 million wealth, Bad Bunny then sang about all of the women who have flocked to him. "You don't know what it's like to be on the high seas with two hundred h**s," he continued before inserting a rather crude line about a flight attendant. The second verse brought the obligatory celebrity name-drops. "Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she's more beautiful in person," rapped Bad Bunny. He also revealed friendships with Lebron James and Leonardo Di Caprio, which, okay, is super impressive. Bad Bunny then threw in a few more lines about being a millionaire (and billionaire).
Although it's clear that Bad Bunny enjoyed bragging about his lifestyle (and ragging on his competition), he also turned a bit of a sentimental corner near the end when he revealed he plans to leave "a hundred plots of land" to his grandchildren after he passed away.
Did Bad Bunny reference Kendall Jenner in 'Monaco'?
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have become one of the most talked-about pairings of 2023. Although the rumored couple has never confirmed an established romance, they've both been spotted out numerous times, fueling the theories that they're more than friends. Paired with Bad Bunny's willingness to name-drop, it's not too far-fetched to wonder if he referenced their relationship in "Monaco." Well, as it turns out, Bad Bunny didn't reference Jenner on the track — at least not in any easily identifiable way.
With that said, Bad Bunny possibly inserted a line about Jenner into one of his other songs. And it's quite vulgar! According to Page Six, Bad Bunny's song "Fina" referenced his personal relationship with Jenner. As the outlet reported, Bad Bunny seemingly sang about getting intimate with the supermodel at one of her famous sister's homes. "That I'm a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f***king at your sister's house," rapped the star on the track. Of course, this is just one running theory. Either way, it's clear Bad Bunny and Jenner have been enjoying their time together. If he was actually talking about Jenner, perhaps the next reference could be a little more family-friendly.