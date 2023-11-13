What's The Real Meaning Of Monaco By Bad Bunny? Here's What We Think

Bad Bunny used "Monaco" to brag about being rich, famous, and, well, extra confident. The beloved Puerto Rican star started the song by asserting his superiority over his competition. "You're a poser / Rocky "The Kid," you're trash," the artist rapped in Spanish (via Genius). Bad Bunny also aligned himself with a string of real and fictional athletes named Rocky. "I'm a champion, Rocky Marciano/ Rocky Balboa. Rocky Maivia." The latter, by the way, is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's former stage name.

After bragging about his $40 million wealth, Bad Bunny then sang about all of the women who have flocked to him. "You don't know what it's like to be on the high seas with two hundred h**s," he continued before inserting a rather crude line about a flight attendant. The second verse brought the obligatory celebrity name-drops. "Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she's more beautiful in person," rapped Bad Bunny. He also revealed friendships with Lebron James and Leonardo Di Caprio, which, okay, is super impressive. Bad Bunny then threw in a few more lines about being a millionaire (and billionaire).

Although it's clear that Bad Bunny enjoyed bragging about his lifestyle (and ragging on his competition), he also turned a bit of a sentimental corner near the end when he revealed he plans to leave "a hundred plots of land" to his grandchildren after he passed away.