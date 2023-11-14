Gordon Ramsay's Ill Feelings About His Daughter's Boyfriend Are Clear

Gordon Ramsay is renowned for angry outbursts and serving up super-sized portions of criticism with his culinary delights. And it seems regarding their love lives, Gordon's kids suffer the same "Kitchen Nightmares" as the show's struggling restaurateurs. For instance, Gordon's daughter, Megan Ramsay, was left with a bitter taste in her mouth after feeling the full force of her father's disapproval of her boyfriend.

The hot-headed chef has been vocal about keeping his kids grounded. He shared some of his brutal parenting rules with the Mirror. Despite his potty mouth, Gordon confessed that he'd issued a strict edict banning his kids from cursing. Gordon also insists they always travel with hoi polloi. "I think just getting kids at the age of five, six, and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space; they get entertainment on their iPads," he explained.

However, it seems Gordon and his wife, Tana Ramsay, aren't fortunate enough to own iPads, so they have to slum it in first class. "I turn left with Tana, and they turn right, and I say to the chief stewardess, 'Make sure those little f**kers don't come anywhere near us; I want to sleep on this plane,'" he told The Telegraph. "I worked my f**king arse off to sit that close to the pilot, and you appreciate it more when you've grafted for it." Gordon certainly doesn't mince his words, like when he made his feelings about his daughter's boyfriend crystal clear.