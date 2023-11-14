Gordon Ramsay's Ill Feelings About His Daughter's Boyfriend Are Clear
Gordon Ramsay is renowned for angry outbursts and serving up super-sized portions of criticism with his culinary delights. And it seems regarding their love lives, Gordon's kids suffer the same "Kitchen Nightmares" as the show's struggling restaurateurs. For instance, Gordon's daughter, Megan Ramsay, was left with a bitter taste in her mouth after feeling the full force of her father's disapproval of her boyfriend.
The hot-headed chef has been vocal about keeping his kids grounded. He shared some of his brutal parenting rules with the Mirror. Despite his potty mouth, Gordon confessed that he'd issued a strict edict banning his kids from cursing. Gordon also insists they always travel with hoi polloi. "I think just getting kids at the age of five, six, and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space; they get entertainment on their iPads," he explained.
However, it seems Gordon and his wife, Tana Ramsay, aren't fortunate enough to own iPads, so they have to slum it in first class. "I turn left with Tana, and they turn right, and I say to the chief stewardess, 'Make sure those little f**kers don't come anywhere near us; I want to sleep on this plane,'" he told The Telegraph. "I worked my f**king arse off to sit that close to the pilot, and you appreciate it more when you've grafted for it." Gordon certainly doesn't mince his words, like when he made his feelings about his daughter's boyfriend crystal clear.
Ramsay's dating nightmares
When meeting your partner's parents, Gordon Ramsay has got to be right up there on the list of formidable fathers. The chef isn't known for his willingness to make small talk, play nice, or be polite. And when it comes to his daughters' boyfriends, he's especially acerbic. Gordon spilled the daughter dating tea on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
The protective papa admitted that it's all about respect. "I just want the girls to be looked after and them to look after each other," Gordon explained. "So, you're always anxious about that." The respect doesn't go both ways, though. Gordon confessed to shading his daughter Megan Ramsay's boyfriend, Byron, after they reunited following a break-up. "You want a man to date your daughter," he said. "And he was just a little bit pathetic."
"I want to kill the little f**ker, I kid you not," Gordon admitted, sharing that he FaceTimed the spooked suitor while he was dining with Megan. "I said, 'Byron, it's me, not your future father-in-law, you little f**ker!'" Not surprisingly, a mortified Megan cut her father off. Meanwhile, Gordon is doing his own share of cutting off. He told The Telegraph that he's axed his kids from his will. "[My money's] definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them," Gordon said. "The only thing I've agreed with Tana is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."
Doting dad
Gordon Ramsay went from daunting to a doting dad in November 2023. The 57-year-old was positively melting over the arrival of his sixth child with his wife of nearly 30 years, Tana Ramsay. "What an amazing birthday present! Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls.... Done," he posted on Instagram, along with photos of their adorable newborn.
Despite his petrifying public persona, Gordon is a softie deep down, well, according to Gordon. "The kids have brought the most emotion out of me," he told People in September 2023. "It's funny, isn't it? Because everyone thinks, 'God, you must be an absolute a** to be at home with.' [But] Tana's super fierce, an ex-Montessori school teacher. So I'm the softie."
Gordon and Tana married in 1996. She admitted to finding him "so arrogant" when they first met. However, Tana saw another side to Gordon as she got to know him. "He is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive — he's a crier," she said. Per Parade, the couple shares six children: Megan Jane, twins Jack Scott and Holly Anna, Tilly, Oscar, and their newborn, Jesse James Ramsay. And, when it comes to naming his harshest critics, Gordon has no hesitation. "I'd say my girls Tilly, Holly and Megan. I'm so proud of them, but f**k me... 21, 23 and 24. They have no problem putting me in my place," he told GQ.