Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Reveals A Major Update About Her Sobriety

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay just opened up about a significant milestone in her life. Ever since she launched her podcast "21 & Over," the 21-year-old has made a conscious effort to be candid about her struggles with mental health and depression. She said it's one of her ways to navigate through the trauma she endured after being sexually assaulted at age 18.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and since then I have been in therapy up to three times a week," Holly said on the podcast, per Insider. "I now have these diagnoses that I carry with me. It's confusing, and I'm trying to channel that and take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

She also said that it took her some time to open up, but when she did, she found a solid support system in the Ramsay family. "I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could," she added. "My family has been an amazing support. It's brought me closer to them in many ways." And now, in her latest Instagram post, the fashion design student commemorated an achievement regarding her sobriety.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).