Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Reveals A Major Update About Her Sobriety
Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay just opened up about a significant milestone in her life. Ever since she launched her podcast "21 & Over," the 21-year-old has made a conscious effort to be candid about her struggles with mental health and depression. She said it's one of her ways to navigate through the trauma she endured after being sexually assaulted at age 18.
"I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and since then I have been in therapy up to three times a week," Holly said on the podcast, per Insider. "I now have these diagnoses that I carry with me. It's confusing, and I'm trying to channel that and take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."
She also said that it took her some time to open up, but when she did, she found a solid support system in the Ramsay family. "I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could," she added. "My family has been an amazing support. It's brought me closer to them in many ways." And now, in her latest Instagram post, the fashion design student commemorated an achievement regarding her sobriety.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Holly Ramsay celebrates her first anniversary of sobriety
While Holly Ramsay has made a continuous effort to be open about her mental health, including that she spent a short time at a mental care facility, now is the first time she's sharing details about her relationship with alcohol. In a lengthy post shared with her 280,000 followers, Gordon Ramsay's daughter revealed that she's making great strides in fighting alcohol addiction and that she is celebrating one year of sobriety. "Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have," she wrote. "I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health — which for me, comes first."
The mental health advocate divulged that making the decision to quit alcohol has made tremendous improvements in her overall well-being. She also hopes that her story might help spread awareness about the importance of mental health. "Living without alcohol has helped me feel and more present both mentally and physically," Holly continued. "It has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today."
Holly's family was quick to show support in the comments. Gordon expressed how proud he is of what she has accomplished. "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, dad," he wrote. Congratulations, Holly!
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).