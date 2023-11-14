James Michael Tyler Had An Ironic Job Before His Friends Fame

In addition to the main six, "Friends" featured a myriad of recurring characters that became iconic in their own right. Remember Janice, Chandler's former girlfriend known for her nasal voice that's comically cringeworthy? How about Carol, who finds herself in a number of amusing situations with her ex-husband, Ross? Then, there's Gunther, Central Perk's deadpan barista who has a massive crush on Rachel.

The beloved character was played by James Michael Tyler, who tragically died from cancer in 2021. Just a couple years before his death, the actor described Gunther in a video for Today. "I would say Gunther is a nice guy. He's a very shy guy, inexperienced in the ways of love, but a good soul, a good heart deep down for everyone except Ross," he explained.

Before finding success on "Friends," Tyler had a variety of odd jobs in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor worked at Guitar Center and was a production assistant on the 1989 film "Fat Man and Little Boy." But there was another job Tyler had that actually helped him book his "Friends" role. Tyler had a lot in common with Gunther and brought more to the character than just his acting chops. He also brought his coffee-making skills to the role. So, without further ado, here's "The One Where Tyler Was a Barista."