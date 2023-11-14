Why Aaron Rodgers And Joe Rogan's Friendship Is So Controversial

No one's arguing about Aaron Rodgers' MVP status, but opinions about his off-the-field behavior are fair game. The quarterback has often confused and baffled fans — whether it's his feud with the rest of the Rodgers clan, his COVID-19 immunization claims, his love life, or that time he cosplayed Nicolas Cage at the Green Bay Packers training camp.

Rodgers is also friends with another controversial figure: Joe Rogan. As of 2023, Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has been Spotify's most-streamed podcast, but criticism has arisen around the way that Rogan leverages his platform. For example, plenty of fans agree that expressing antisemitic tropes and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 might not be the best usage of said platform, per Forbes. Rogan has also hosted problematic figures on his show, including far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the latter of whom made inflammatory claims about the polio vaccine.

By themselves, fans believe that Rodgers and Rogan have each said and done some questionable things — but put them together, and they only seem to hype each other up. In fact, Rodgers has exhibited much of his controversial behavior while in conversation with Rogan. Remember the time the Super Bowl champ landed in hot water when he caught COVID-19 in 2021, after first insinuating he was vaccinated when he wasn't? Don't worry, though, because Rodgers consulted Rogan on his medical decisions, as he shared on "The Pat McAfee Show." And that's just the tip of the iceberg.