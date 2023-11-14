Bravo Stars Who Can't Stand Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump was one of the OGs of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and had no problem slyly stirring up drama from behind the scenes for nine seasons, leaving an array of disgruntled Bravo stars in her wake. Fellow housewife Erika Jayne once described Vanderpump in Season 6 as a "sniper from the side," to which the Brit did not take kindly. While the restaurateur never outwardly started drama, she often found herself in the midst of it all, including the time Lisa Rinna suggested Vanderpump was behind the Münchausen's debacle that triggered Rinna's feud with Yolanda Hadid that same season.

Despite "RHOBH" fans thinking Vanderpump was low-key manipulative, she made great television, and was the first housewife to get her own spinoff show, "Vanderpump Rules." This time, she left the drama up to her staff at SUR and was often the voice of reason amongst the young twenty-somethings. However, being the boss lady wasn't always easy and she was left with some disgruntled employees. Although Vanderpump left "RHOBH" in Season 9, she's still holding court in "Vanderpump Rules" and during her time on reality television, she has managed to ruffle quite a few feathers across the network.