Bravo Stars Who Can't Stand Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump was one of the OGs of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and had no problem slyly stirring up drama from behind the scenes for nine seasons, leaving an array of disgruntled Bravo stars in her wake. Fellow housewife Erika Jayne once described Vanderpump in Season 6 as a "sniper from the side," to which the Brit did not take kindly. While the restaurateur never outwardly started drama, she often found herself in the midst of it all, including the time Lisa Rinna suggested Vanderpump was behind the Münchausen's debacle that triggered Rinna's feud with Yolanda Hadid that same season.
Despite "RHOBH" fans thinking Vanderpump was low-key manipulative, she made great television, and was the first housewife to get her own spinoff show, "Vanderpump Rules." This time, she left the drama up to her staff at SUR and was often the voice of reason amongst the young twenty-somethings. However, being the boss lady wasn't always easy and she was left with some disgruntled employees. Although Vanderpump left "RHOBH" in Season 9, she's still holding court in "Vanderpump Rules" and during her time on reality television, she has managed to ruffle quite a few feathers across the network.
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley came onto "RHOBH" as Lisa Vanderpump's friend, but by the time the TomTom owner left the show, they were no longer best buds. The rift started during Season 9 after Kemsley gave away the dog she adopted from Vanderpump's rescue foundation or being too nippy, landing the poor pup in a kill shelter. Things got messy when Kemsley's actions were brought up several times on camera, which Vanderpump tried to shut down, seemingly to protect Kemsley. However, according to Lisa Rinna, it was all orchestrated by Vanderpump in order to punish Kemsley for giving the dog away.
Kemsley and Vanderpump tried to hash things out over lunch, but the fashionista did not believe her friend's claims of innocence. After Kemsley accused Vanderpump of spilling the story to the tabloids, the latter declared, "If you believe I gave the story to Radar Online, we don't have a friendship" and left in a huff. Their feud worsened after Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint in her home and claimed she didn't hear from her former friend, although Vanderpump proved she'd sent a text to Kemsley's husband P.K. "Three months, four months after the incident, we saw her. We were at a mutual friend's 70th birthday party. She never came up to P.K. and I," the Beverly Beach designer shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Suffice it to say, their friendship never survived Puppygate.
Kyle Richards
Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump's relationship was not the only one that suffered after the "RHOBH" puppy drama. When Kyle Richards, who had her own share of ups and downs with LVP over the seasons, was forced to admit she believed her friend had indeed spoken to the media, their friendship was over. Even after getting kicked out of Vanderpump's house by Ken Todd with a firm "Goodbye Kyle!" Richards tried to extend an olive branch. "I have made an effort. Emails and text messages and, you know, I don't know what else to do," she told Us Weekly.
Three years after her friendship with Vanderpump ended, Richards told "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that, on a scale of 1-10, she missed Vanderpump, "two to three." On what her future holds for her former friend, Richards told The Wrap at BravoCon 2023, "Listen, I always forgive and forget everything. That's just my personality. [Lisa's] less like that, let's just say. But I'm always open to whatever. I don't hold any grudges." If Vanderpump ever rejoins "RHOBH" like she's been teasing, perhaps there will be room for a reunion, but for now, the two are still on icy terms.
Lisa Rinna
It was the battle of the Lisas as Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna vied for the top spot on "RHOBH" since the latter joined in Season 4. Although Vanderpump reigned supreme for nine seasons, Rinna got her frenemy to leave the show following the Puppygate scandal. It was the "Days of Our Lives" actor who insisted Vanderpump was behind the drama and rallied the rest of the housewives against her. "All Lisa Vanderpump wants to do is punish Dorit about the dog. She can't do it so she had those boys do it. She doesn't want to get her hands dirty," Rinna told her castmates.
Rinna also had an issue with Vanderpump getting a pass on filming after her brother died prior to Season 9. During an appearance on "The Jenny McCarthy Show," Rinna acknowledged that Vanderpump was grieving, but added that she was "disappointed" that her friend took time away from filming without telling the cast. "So the fact that Bravo took no, you know, there were no consequences. She was able to just do that," Rinna stated. After she left the show following Season 12, Vanderpump revealed to People that she ran into her former castmate in Paris, who "politely ignored her."
Brandi Glanville
Is there one "RHOBH" castmate who hasn't feuded with Lisa Vanderpump? Brandi Glanville and Vanderpump were super tight, but their friendship crumbled during Season 4. The former model claimed her ex-friend tried to bring up the tabloids mentioning Kyle Richard's husband's alleged affair during a cast trip to Puerto Rico in an attempt to embarrass her. Vanderpump vehemently denied the sneaky deed and left the trip in a huff. Glanville was also frustrated when Vanderpump asked her to congratulate Scheana Shay on her engagement after she had an affair with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian years ago.
Glanville blamed her feud with Vanderpump for her firing from "RHOBH." During an episode of her podcast, "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered," she stated, "Once I crossed LVP, I was fired after that because I lost my audience ... I was the enemy." In 2019, Glanville also tweeted, "My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings."
The reality star stated on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" that she was "so f**king happy" when Vanderpump got fired from the show. "She continued to try to ruin my life." Despite their beef, Glanville revealed that she texted Vanderpump after her horse accident, but didn't get a reply, adding later that she would only resume their friendship if her former bestie gave her $560,000.
Kristen Doute
Kristen Doute has always managed to get under Lisa Vanderpump's skin, and telling the SUR manager to "suck a d**k" during Season 3 was enough to get her fired. Since then, Doute hasn't managed to get back into Vanderpump's good graces, and even after four seasons, the former server is persona non grata at the restaurateur's establishments. In Season 7 of "Vanderpump Rules," LVP instructed Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to disinvite Doute to the opening of their new bar, TomTom, which had the latter sulking at home, all dressed up with nowhere to go.
Doute told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," that she felt like a "pawn" in Vanderpump's "chess game," adding, "I'm over it." She again echoed this sentiment on "The Viall Files" podcast. When the host called Vanderpump "motherly," Doute responded, "I think it's all an act ... the Lisa that I see on the show is just a chess player. I don't have many kind things to say about her. I don't know why she's so obsessed with me."