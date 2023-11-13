Speech Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Overwhelm Judge With Fast Talk In Court

Donald Trump Jr. made quite the memorable return to the stand in his family's ongoing fraud trial. On November 13, he testified as the defense's first witness in the New York civil trial against him, his father Donald Trump, and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit, which seeks $250 million, alleges that Don Jr. and brother Eric Trump intentionally inflated their father's net worth for their own financial gain.

Questioned by attorney Clifford Roberts, Don Jr.'s testimony was filled with fast-talk rattling off the Trump Organization's early real estate accomplishments. Describing Donald Sr. as an "artist" and "visionary," Don Jr. listed the Trump Park Avenue building and the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida as examples of his father's business acumen. "No one for decades had seen any value in it," Don Jr. said of the latter, boasting that Donald Sr. turned the establishment into "one of the finest golf clubs in the world." He also praised his father for giving "opportunities to a lot of people who didn't have [other] opportunities."

With Don Jr. speaking quickly and excitedly, Judge Arthur Engoron asked that he slow down at one point. Don Jr., seemingly unflustered, joked back, "I would say it's good to be here, but I would assume the attorney general would sue me for perjury if I said that." Was Don Jr. projecting confidence as a courtroom strategy? We spoke to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," to find out.