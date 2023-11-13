Speech Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Overwhelm Judge With Fast Talk In Court
Donald Trump Jr. made quite the memorable return to the stand in his family's ongoing fraud trial. On November 13, he testified as the defense's first witness in the New York civil trial against him, his father Donald Trump, and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit, which seeks $250 million, alleges that Don Jr. and brother Eric Trump intentionally inflated their father's net worth for their own financial gain.
Questioned by attorney Clifford Roberts, Don Jr.'s testimony was filled with fast-talk rattling off the Trump Organization's early real estate accomplishments. Describing Donald Sr. as an "artist" and "visionary," Don Jr. listed the Trump Park Avenue building and the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida as examples of his father's business acumen. "No one for decades had seen any value in it," Don Jr. said of the latter, boasting that Donald Sr. turned the establishment into "one of the finest golf clubs in the world." He also praised his father for giving "opportunities to a lot of people who didn't have [other] opportunities."
With Don Jr. speaking quickly and excitedly, Judge Arthur Engoron asked that he slow down at one point. Don Jr., seemingly unflustered, joked back, "I would say it's good to be here, but I would assume the attorney general would sue me for perjury if I said that." Was Don Jr. projecting confidence as a courtroom strategy? We spoke to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," to find out.
Donald Trump Jr.'s attempt to overwhelm the judge might've backfired
Donald Trump Jr.'s passionate praise for the Trump Organization may have backfired in the courtroom. Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," expressed concern to Nicki Swift over the mogul's fast-talking testimony on November 13 in the fraud trial against him and his family company.
"People speak quickly when they are excited or nervous," Ponce noted, adding that Don Jr. likely felt both. With Don Jr. "excited to validate his father's accomplishments," Ponce opined that he spoke rapidly so his company's list of properties felt "extensive and impressive." However, this could've adversely affected his audience, Ponce said. "By listing the items quickly, it exhausts the listener. In many ways, it is a tactic to overwhelm the receiver." The communication coach surmised that Don Jr. likely employed this strategy out of nerves. "If he felt more confident, then this theatrical technique may have not been needed. But much like his father, he is fond of theatrics and doesn't shy away from making memorable public moments," Ponce concluded.
Among those frustrated with Don Jr.'s November 13 testimony was New York Attorney General Letitia James' legal team. Looking visibly annoyed with his frenetic listing of Trump Organization accomplishments, they often crossed their arms or cradled their heads in frustration as Don Jr. spoke. James also got up and left during Don Jr.'s testimony — a notably rare action for the attorney general.