3 Red Flags Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage's Marriage Wouldn't Last

Chris Appleton has cut ties with Lukas Gage after six months of marriage, per TMZ. The famed celebrity hairstylist officially called it quits with Gage citing "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filings. The outlet reported that the split was a difficult decision for Appleton, and he had tried his best to make his marriage with Gage work, but his efforts fell short.

The couple wed back in April 2023 and seemed madly in love with one another. Appleton, who has always been private regarding his personal life, couldn't help but gush about his relationship with Gage on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March. He said, "I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special." The two were seemingly head over heels for one another, and it looked like their love would last.

But nearly one week after their wedding appeared on an episode of "The Kardashians," Appleton and Gage called it quits. And while it might have shocked fans the couple has been having issues for a while, per Entertainment Tonight. A source revealed, "Chris and Lukas haven't been getting along recently and things haven't been great between them. It got worse and they decided it was best to end their relationship." Their romance ended almost as quickly as it had begun, but these red flags pointed to their inevitable split all along.