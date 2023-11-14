3 Red Flags Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage's Marriage Wouldn't Last
Chris Appleton has cut ties with Lukas Gage after six months of marriage, per TMZ. The famed celebrity hairstylist officially called it quits with Gage citing "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filings. The outlet reported that the split was a difficult decision for Appleton, and he had tried his best to make his marriage with Gage work, but his efforts fell short.
The couple wed back in April 2023 and seemed madly in love with one another. Appleton, who has always been private regarding his personal life, couldn't help but gush about his relationship with Gage on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March. He said, "I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special." The two were seemingly head over heels for one another, and it looked like their love would last.
But nearly one week after their wedding appeared on an episode of "The Kardashians," Appleton and Gage called it quits. And while it might have shocked fans the couple has been having issues for a while, per Entertainment Tonight. A source revealed, "Chris and Lukas haven't been getting along recently and things haven't been great between them. It got worse and they decided it was best to end their relationship." Their romance ended almost as quickly as it had begun, but these red flags pointed to their inevitable split all along.
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's relationship moved fast
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's relationship moved faster than an episode of "The White Lotus." OK, that may be an exaggeration, but the couple's romance did move relatively fast. Gage and Appleton first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 after the "Euphoria" star posted photos of him and the hair stylist vacationing in Mexico. Two months later, the couple took a major step in their relationship and got engaged. Even those closest to the couple were surprised by the sudden engagement. A source told People, "Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them." However, a fast engagement doesn't necessarily beget fast nuptials, but in Gage and Appleton's case it did.
In April, two months after first sparking romance rumors, they tied the knot in Las Vegas. Gage posted the exciting news on Instagram with a carousel of photos from the special day. Appleton's close friend and employer, Kim Kardashian, officiated the ceremony and Shania Twain held a special performance for the couple. Gage captioned the post, "Ring finger where the rock is." Appleton also shared images from the Vegas nuptials, revealing the two got matching tattoos featuring the special date on their ankles. The couple's relationship moved quickly, and while many hoped they would last, the fast nuptials proved to be too much for Gage and Appleton.
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage sought advice from a questionable source
Chris Appleton has been Kim Kardashian's hair stylist for years and the two have formed a close relationship. So, it's no surprise that the reality star not only attended but also officiated Appleton and Lukas Gage's wedding in Las Vegas. When Gage posted photos from the special night it showed the SKIMS founder at the head of the aisle with a paper in hand as the two said I do. Although Kardashian's role in the couple's wedding was a sweet gesture, she hasn't had the best of luck finding love. The reality star has been married not once, but three times over the years and even Kardashian questioned whether or not she should play such a pivotal role in the wedding based on her luck with love.
In an episode of "The Kardashians" that showcased Gage and Appleton's nuptials, the couple called Kardashian up and asked her to officiate their wedding. The reality star hilariously responded, "The three-time divorceé you want to be your minister?" It might have been a bit questionable to get Kardashian's advice on marriage considering her past, but Gage and Appleton did it anyway. And although she probably hoped the couple would work out, she still offered one piece of advice that now seems fitting of their split. The reality star encouraged Appleton and Gage to get a prenup, as she's familiar with the divorce process herself.
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have a big age gap
Age didn't matter in Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's relationship. The couple had quite a large age gap between the two, but overcame it with love, at least up until their split. When the two tied the knot in April, the "Euphoria" star was only 27, while the hair stylist was 39. The two had a 12-year age gap, but it didn't seem to matter. There have been a lot of couples who have had significant age gaps and made it work — take Beyoncé and Jay-Z or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for example. Still, many found it odd that Gage was closer in age to Appleton's kids than he was with the hairstylist himself.
That's right! Appleton's eldest child, Billy, is six years younger than Gage, and his other child, Kitty-blu, is 10 years younger than the actor, according to PopSugar. Sure, there's a significant age gap between Gage and Appleton's kids, but it's definitely not as large as the actor's 12-year gap with the hairstylist. Even though they had more than a decade separating them, Appleton and Gage's love seemed to overcome all of that. In June, Gage even surprised Appleton for his milestone 40th birthday with a private party on a gorgeous yacht. And although they tried to make the best of their relationship, it all came crumbling down when Appleton filed for divorce in November.