The Strange Relationship Between Kim Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for being famous, but they're also quite well-known for mastering the science behind post-breakup diplomacy. Forget keeping friends close and enemies closer — they keep their exes the closest. They must have gotten it from their mama, Kris Jenner, who once said that she remained best friends with her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian, even after they called it quits. Playing nice with exes has been quite the family tradition since, with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, even becoming a fixture in the incredibly close-knit group.

And then there's Tristan Thompson, who is known as much for his repeated cheating on Khloe Kardashian as he is for his skills on the court. Despite his problematic past, he somehow made it to Kim Kardashian's inner circle, which had many fans scratching their heads. Kim has been repeatedly spotted courtside at basketball games as an honorary Laker Girl, parties with him, and even dedicates prime Instagram real estate to wish him a happy birthday. What gives?

The KarJenners have mostly remained cordial with their former partners for co-parenting's sake, but many have been wondering why Kim would give Thompson, of all people, the time of day, let alone forge a close relationship with him. Per the Skims founder, however, Thompson had supported her when she split from her not-so-friendly ex, Kanye West.