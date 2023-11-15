Why Kellyanne Conway Blames Her Ex-Husband George For Their Split

As President Trump's senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway had the opportunity to tune her deflection and culpability skills. Both have benefited Kellyanne when apportioning blame for her divorce from her husband, George Conway. The couple, who had been together for over two decades, announced in March 2023 that they were "in the final stages of an amicable divorce" in a statement obtained by CNN.

Kellyanne left the White House in 2020. Still, she packed a real punch during her three years in office. Trevor Noah claimed Kellyanne was the "one dragon" the Trump administration "couldn't slay." He poked fun at her insistence on "fake news" and "alternative facts." Meanwhile, "The Daily Show" correspondent Michelle Wolf praised Kellyanne's skill for "getting out of anything by shifting blame to anyone else." Wolf claimed that once you "stopped hating" on Kellyanne, then "you can appreciate the artistry" in her deflection tactics.

And it turns out that Kellyanne's failed marriage is an exemplary case of her skill at playing the blame game. Much of their marital friction resulted from their diverse public views on Trump. Kellyanne fangirled over her boss while George was vocal in his disdain. He actually introduced his wife to Trump, something he lived to regret. "Knowing what I know now, I would have said no and never mentioned it when I got home," George told the Washington Post in August 2018. Still, they welcomed four kids together and appeared to agree to disagree on political discourse for the main part. Although, Kellyanne tells a different story.