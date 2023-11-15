Is Gerard Butler Still Dating His Longtime Girlfriend Morgan Brown?

After reuniting in 2017, Gerard Butler and his girlfriend, Morgan Brown, were rumored to have called it quits again sometime in 2020. A source told Us Weekly that Butler ended the relationship as he "couldn't fully settle down with Morgan and commit" and that both were handling the matter sensibly. "Gerard really thought this was it," another insider told Life & Style, adding that the actor had thought of proposing to Morgan but "got a major case of cold feet."

Butler would later speak about the separation during a candid interview with news.com.au, saying things had been rough for him since. "I went through a break-up during [COVID-19] so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that's been very hard, much harder than I thought," he explained. "Ultimately I think it's the right road, but it's been very tough, and in the middle of that I got sick. It all happened at the same time."

Less than a year after their split, the two appeared to be back together after they were spotted in several PDA-filled outings in the spring of 2021. Photos published by Just Jared showed the pair locking lips while on a lunch date in West Hollywood in May 2021. This was followed by another make-out sesh in April and beach trips in July and October 2021. Since then, the "Olympus Has Fallen" star and his girlfriend have been seen together at the New York premiere of his film "Plane" in January, wearing matching neutral outfits and happily posing on the red carpet, as reported by the Daily Mail.