Is Gerard Butler Still Dating His Longtime Girlfriend Morgan Brown?
Gerard Butler is, without a doubt, one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood, and he has been linked to plenty of famous women over the years, from Naomi Campbell to Jennifer Aniston to Jessica Biel. In 2012, Butler started dating Russian model Madalina Ghenea, who once referred to him in an interview as her "first true love," according to IrishCentral. However, the two called it quits after just one year of dating. After splitting with Ghenea, Butler moved on with real estate developer and designer Morgan Brown, with whom he was first spotted on a PDA-packed outing in 2014. He and Brown had been together for nearly two years when reports of their split surfaced in 2016. According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, Butler had trouble remaining loyal to Brown due to the constant attention he gets from other women, saying, "Girls throw themselves at him. ... It's hard for him to constantly say, 'No. Get away from me. I have a girlfriend.'"
By 2017, the couple appeared to have rekindled their romance after they were photographed canoodling on a beach in Tulum, Mexico. At the time, Butler spoke with People about his desire to finally settle down and start his own family. "I'd love to have one or two kids," he said, adding, "It's about time." But is he still dating Brown?
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown are still going strong
After reuniting in 2017, Gerard Butler and his girlfriend, Morgan Brown, were rumored to have called it quits again sometime in 2020. A source told Us Weekly that Butler ended the relationship as he "couldn't fully settle down with Morgan and commit" and that both were handling the matter sensibly. "Gerard really thought this was it," another insider told Life & Style, adding that the actor had thought of proposing to Morgan but "got a major case of cold feet."
Butler would later speak about the separation during a candid interview with news.com.au, saying things had been rough for him since. "I went through a break-up during [COVID-19] so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that's been very hard, much harder than I thought," he explained. "Ultimately I think it's the right road, but it's been very tough, and in the middle of that I got sick. It all happened at the same time."
Less than a year after their split, the two appeared to be back together after they were spotted in several PDA-filled outings in the spring of 2021. Photos published by Just Jared showed the pair locking lips while on a lunch date in West Hollywood in May 2021. This was followed by another make-out sesh in April and beach trips in July and October 2021. Since then, the "Olympus Has Fallen" star and his girlfriend have been seen together at the New York premiere of his film "Plane" in January, wearing matching neutral outfits and happily posing on the red carpet, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Did Gerard propose to his girlfriend?
In 2014, Gerard Butler and his girlfriend, Morgan Brown, sparked rumors that they were headed for marriage following reports that they had moved in together after three months of dating. A source close to the pair revealed that the "300" star was completely smitten with Morgan and was ready to commit to marriage. According to Stellar, a source previously said, "Gerard is a one-woman man now. ... They just moved in together. And now they're talking marriage."
The two ignited speculation about their engagement after the Daily Mail published photographs of Morgan wearing a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger in 2015. Though they didn't confirm or deny the news, an insider from Star Magazine claimed that Butler was madly in love with his girlfriend. "He knew from the beginning that she was different from his past girlfriends," the insider added.
By 2018, a new wave of rumors emerged when Life & Style reported that Butler had popped the question to Morgan after four years together. However, his proposal didn't go as expected. "She said no," an insider said, according to Closer Weekly. "Morgan and Gerard are in such a good place right now, [and] she didn't want to ruin it." That didn't mean that Morgan had no plans to marry the actor. "Morgan told Gerard to ask her again in a year — and he intends to," the source added. While a few years have passed since then, could Butler and Brown be heading down the aisle soon? Only time will tell.