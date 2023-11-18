The Cosmetic Procedures RHOA Star Kim Zolciak Admits To Getting

Still, not all of Kim Zolciak's transformations involve going under the knife. She's a big fan of non-surgical cosmetic procedures as well. In 2016, Zolciak debuted a much more svelte jawline via a non-invasive tightening and lifting procedure known as Ultherapy. "I had it done in February," she told Bravo TV. "I thought it was uncomfortable. The numbing cream helped, though," she noted.

But make no mistake. The then-Bravoleb's jawline wasn't the only facial feature to get a little tweak. As it turns out, Zolciak has also had her lips enhanced with fillers, and she loves a good Botox situation... for her migraines, of course. "I get migraines just in general, so the Botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [in my forehead], so that's kind of my goal," she maintained during a "Watch What Happens Live" interview with host Andy Cohen.

Alas, she has admitted to getting a little carried away. "I did notice that when I smiled, you couldn't see my teeth anymore — [not] as much, anyway. I didn't feel like myself," she told Us Weekly in 2020 about the decision to have all of her lip filler dissolved and start having them refilled, albeit more slowly and conservatively. "But it's a process. Like I said, you have to wait a month. I'm on [a] blood thinner, and she didn't even bruise me dissolving or when she refilled them. It was very crazy," she recalled.