The Cosmetic Procedures RHOA Star Kim Zolciak Admits To Getting
Television personality and businesswoman Kim Zolciak has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons — alleged domestic disputes with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann, purported financial issues, and even news that she underwent laser vaginal rejuvenation, all while owing the IRS more than $1 million. "I've had six children, and I had them all naturally. So if I'm running or even if I sneeze, I do pee a little bit which bothers me greatly," the "Tardy for the Party" crooner began in a candid Instagram video. "So I am with the best in the country doing this. I'm very excited," she exclaimed about undergoing the non-surgical procedure.
But as it turns out, Zolciak isn't exactly a stranger when it comes to cosmetic procedures. "I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I'm open about it. I don't care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that," she told E! News in 2016. And that list also includes a tummy tuck, multiple breast augmentations, Botox, lip augmentations by way of filler, and even Ultherapy.
Kim Zolciak has gone under the knife for her breasts and stomach
Along with the vaginal laser rejuvenation, Kim Zolciak has also undergone a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation following the births of her six children. "So you all know after the twins, I had a hernia, and while fixing the hernia, I opted to have a tummy tuck as well!" she penned in a 2015 Instagram post along with a photo of her showing off her perfectly taut waist.
Then in 2018, she revealed that she had undergone a breast augmentation by none other than the self-professed "Boob God" himself, aka Lenny Hochstein. However, this time around, she opted to "downsize a little" in an effort to achieve a more youthful look. "I had a lift, and I have like the nicest boobs ever," she confessed on her now-defunct "House of Kim" podcast in July 2018. "[Dr. Hochstein] gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He's the best for that, you guys," she gushed.
Botox and lip filler and Ultherapy, oh my!
Still, not all of Kim Zolciak's transformations involve going under the knife. She's a big fan of non-surgical cosmetic procedures as well. In 2016, Zolciak debuted a much more svelte jawline via a non-invasive tightening and lifting procedure known as Ultherapy. "I had it done in February," she told Bravo TV. "I thought it was uncomfortable. The numbing cream helped, though," she noted.
But make no mistake. The then-Bravoleb's jawline wasn't the only facial feature to get a little tweak. As it turns out, Zolciak has also had her lips enhanced with fillers, and she loves a good Botox situation... for her migraines, of course. "I get migraines just in general, so the Botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [in my forehead], so that's kind of my goal," she maintained during a "Watch What Happens Live" interview with host Andy Cohen.
Alas, she has admitted to getting a little carried away. "I did notice that when I smiled, you couldn't see my teeth anymore — [not] as much, anyway. I didn't feel like myself," she told Us Weekly in 2020 about the decision to have all of her lip filler dissolved and start having them refilled, albeit more slowly and conservatively. "But it's a process. Like I said, you have to wait a month. I'm on [a] blood thinner, and she didn't even bruise me dissolving or when she refilled them. It was very crazy," she recalled.