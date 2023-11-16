Scandalous Details About Tyler Posey's Personal Life
Though Tyler Posey kicked off his acting journey back when he was just a kid, it wasn't until 2011, when he snagged a role in the smash-hit TV show "Teen Wolf," that he truly hit the big time. On the show, Posey played the role of Scott McCall, a high schooler navigating his life as a newly-turned werewolf. In 2017, after six seasons, the show wrapped up, with Posey walking away as an international star. Interestingly, while some might not have seen it coming, the actor anticipated the show's success from the beginning. "There was just something about it that felt really interesting, and its [success] wasn't really a surprise to me. I always stayed grateful and thankful for everything, so I was always excited, but it was never really too much of a shock," he admitted in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Since his time on "Teen Wolf" ended, Posey has continued acting, landing roles in television shows like "Scream," "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers," as well as films like "Truth or Dare," and "Teen Wolf: The Movie" where he reprised his role as Scott McCall. But while he has kept his acting career up, Posey has also become something of a controversial figure over the years. From an alleged gay-baiting to a scandalous OnlyFans account, here are some of Posey's most scandalous moments so far.
Tyler Posey was sober -- and then he wasn't
During an October 2020 interview, Tyler Posey made a bombshell confession — he had long battled a marijuana and alcohol addiction. "I started smoking pot when I was 12 years old and developed this addict routine outside of my career," he shared on "The John Ellis Show." The "Teen Wolf" star was eventually able to stay clean, revealing to the outlet that he had been sober for several weeks. "I'm sober now. I'm 71 days sober," he said. "I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really good. It's really cool."
However, about a year later, Posey shared an update, revealing during an appearance on the "Variety's Just for Variety" podcast that he was no longer sober. "I didn't know how long I wanted to be sober. I've since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I'm technically not sober anymore, but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself," he explained.
By January 2023, things had taken a new turn as the actor had returned to reprise his role as Scott McCall in Paramount+'s "Teen Wolf: The Movie." But of course, this was not the only thing that had changed — Posey had gotten back on his sobriety journey. "I'm sober now, and it was the first time I was in 'Teen Wolf' sober. So it's nice to be present and fully aware," he told Variety.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He has been accused of gay baiting
After the August 2020 attack on transgender social media personalities Eden the Doll, Jaslene Whiterose, and Joslyn Flawless, Tyler Posey expressed his condemnation of the incident on Instagram while also revealing his past relationships with trans women. "I've been with trans women before. I'm confident with my sexuality. I love everybody. I don't give a s**t what anyone thinks about me. I'm not making this about me. It just really pisses me off," Posey announced in a since-delete Instagram post.
In addition to his romantic experiences with trans women, Tyler Posey also opened up about having had sexual relationships with men during a Q&A on his OnlyFans page. According to The U.S. Sun, the "Teen Wolf" star revealed that while he hasn't engaged in sexual intercourse with another man — he has participated in oral sex with other men. Fans were not impressed by the actor's revelation, as they soon began accusing Posey of gay-baiting. "Not Tyler posey gay-baiting y'all, stealing ya coin, then probably voting for Trump/pence Nov 3rd," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Seemingly responding to the backlash, Posey came out as queer and sexually fluid in July 2021, telling NME in an interview he figured out his sexuality with the help of his partner, singer Phem. "I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now, I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too," he gushed.
Tyler Posey has been nude a lot over the years
In 2017, Tyler Posey's nude photos surfaced online after an apparent hack. But while many might have been mortified by the idea of their private photos circulating on the internet, Posey couldn't have been less bothered. "I don't care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off," he told Us Weekly shortly after the leak. This, however, was not the last of the actor's nudity on the internet.
Taking to Instagram in August 2020, the "Maid in Manhattan" star shared a nude shot of himself captured while cooking sausage in a kitchen. "I like to live dangerously," he shared with his followers. Unsurprisingly, Posey's bizarre post garnered mixed reactions from fans and social media users. "I just saw a photo of Tyler Posey cooking naked, and now I'm spiraling," one person wrote on X. "I don't understand men. Why would you post a naked picture of yourself on Instagram with a majority of teenager following? I used to like Tyler posey, he's blocked now," another person tweeted.
But, of course, the outrage was not enough to deter Posey from being his authentic self. The following month, Posey announced that he had joined OnlyFans, an online platform that would allow him to share even more explicit content.
Tyler Posey's Only Fans era
"I did it. Join me," Tyler Posey wrote in a September 2020 tweet announcing he had joined OnlyFans. Speaking to Page Six, Posey shared what inspired him to join the platform, noting that he was encouraged by fans. "I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans. I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them," he told the outlet.
But while the "Sam & Kate" actor might have been excited to join OnlyFans, the experience turned out a tad different from what he expected. A few months after joining the platform, Posey sat down for an interview with the E! network's "The Rundown," admitting that being on the platform was not all rosy. "OnlyFans is bizarre. It's really sort of mentally draining. You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know?" But despite his allegedly bizarre experience, Posey remained on the platform, stirring up even more controversy in the months that followed.
In February 2022, Posey made headlines after asking his OnlyFans subscribers to donate towards his step-sister's college tuition. Expectedly, this sparked outrage among social media users who accused him of exploiting his followers. "idk man, something about Tyler Posey asking for donations for his cousin on TikTok don't sit right with me," one user tweeted.