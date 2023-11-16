Scandalous Details About Tyler Posey's Personal Life

During an October 2020 interview, Tyler Posey made a bombshell confession — he had long battled a marijuana and alcohol addiction. "I started smoking pot when I was 12 years old and developed this addict routine outside of my career," he shared on "The John Ellis Show." The "Teen Wolf" star was eventually able to stay clean, revealing to the outlet that he had been sober for several weeks. "I'm sober now. I'm 71 days sober," he said. "I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really good. It's really cool."

However, about a year later, Posey shared an update, revealing during an appearance on the "Variety's Just for Variety" podcast that he was no longer sober. "I didn't know how long I wanted to be sober. I've since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I'm technically not sober anymore, but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself," he explained.

By January 2023, things had taken a new turn as the actor had returned to reprise his role as Scott McCall in Paramount+'s "Teen Wolf: The Movie." But of course, this was not the only thing that had changed — Posey had gotten back on his sobriety journey. "I'm sober now, and it was the first time I was in 'Teen Wolf' sober. So it's nice to be present and fully aware," he told Variety.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).