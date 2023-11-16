Donald Trump's Acting Career Is Larger Than You May Have Thought

Whatever your thoughts on Donald Trump, you have to give him credit for never doing things in half measures. When Trump goes in, he really goes all in — for better or worse. For instance, long before he took on the bigliest role of his life, playing the 45th President of the United States, Trump had an acting career, and it's larger than you'd imagine.

The former reality star has never met a camera that he doesn't love. However, the feeling isn't always reciprocal, as Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances prove. Multiple reports claim that Trump is so obsessed with television that when he isn't on it, he's watching it — presumably when not compulsively posting to social media from his bed or gold-plated toilet. Trump honed his alleged unscripted speaking skills during his years as a reality TV host. However, one of the many things everyone ignores about "The Apprentice" is that Trump's impromptu boardroom takedowns weren't off the cuff; instead, they were fed to him by producers.

"There used to be a little thing right on [Trump's] desk that looked like a phone, and he pretended it was a phone, but it was actually a teleprompter where the producers were sending him notes," former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Clay Aiken claimed on "Under the Dome." There are many media moments that Trump can never erase — ranging from utter cringe to meh, usually depending on the scriptwriting skills. So, let's dive into Trump's acting career and separate the duds from the diamonds.