David Schwimmer Reflects On Matthew Perry's Legacy With Nod To Chandler Bing

David Schwimmer paid heartfelt respects to his late co-star Matthew Perry with an emotional Instagram tribute on November 15. "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," Schwimmer wrote of his "Friends" castmate of 10 years, posting a photo of the two behind the scenes during shooting. "You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

The "American Crime Story" star also reflected on Perry's generosity of spirit, writing, "You had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers." Musing that the photo he shared now "makes me smile and grieve at the same time," Schwimmer ended his tribute with a classic Chandler Bing quip. "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

After suffering a cardiac arrest, Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi by his assistant on October 28. Previously, the "Friends" cast released a joint statement expressing their collective sorrow at the tragedy. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc wrote at the time.

