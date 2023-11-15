Will Smith Fiercely Blasts Those Duane Martin Romance Rumors After Ex-Assistant's Betrayal

Will Smith has set the record straight on those shocking Duane Martin romance claims.

On November 13, blogger Tasha K released a trailer for her interview with Brother Bilaal, the former friend and assistant to the "Men in Black" star. Throughout the clip, the two discuss the origin of Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship, their sex lives, and the couple's vetting process when hiring new people. However one moment that sent shockwaves among fans was Bilaal's claim that Smith and his longtime friend and acting peer Martin had a sexual relationship. "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room, and that's when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," he claimed. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up."

Shortly after the clip went viral, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, slammed Tasha K and Bilaal for breaching Smith's privacy and spreading harmful rumors. One person wrote, "Even if this true, what people do behind closed doors is really their business. Entering someone's dressing room with a key and exposing them is just weird and tacky." Another fan posted, "Not cool to be outing someone like this. Will don't be on social media like that because he's a private person. This is disrespecting and slandering." Fans weren't the only ones upset by Tasha K and Bilaal's interview. A day after the teaser was uploaded, Smith himself slammed the claims in a fiery statement.