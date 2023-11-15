Will Smith Fiercely Blasts Those Duane Martin Romance Rumors After Ex-Assistant's Betrayal
Will Smith has set the record straight on those shocking Duane Martin romance claims.
On November 13, blogger Tasha K released a trailer for her interview with Brother Bilaal, the former friend and assistant to the "Men in Black" star. Throughout the clip, the two discuss the origin of Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship, their sex lives, and the couple's vetting process when hiring new people. However one moment that sent shockwaves among fans was Bilaal's claim that Smith and his longtime friend and acting peer Martin had a sexual relationship. "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room, and that's when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," he claimed. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up."
Shortly after the clip went viral, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, slammed Tasha K and Bilaal for breaching Smith's privacy and spreading harmful rumors. One person wrote, "Even if this true, what people do behind closed doors is really their business. Entering someone's dressing room with a key and exposing them is just weird and tacky." Another fan posted, "Not cool to be outing someone like this. Will don't be on social media like that because he's a private person. This is disrespecting and slandering." Fans weren't the only ones upset by Tasha K and Bilaal's interview. A day after the teaser was uploaded, Smith himself slammed the claims in a fiery statement.
A rep for Will Smith says Duane Martin rumors are fabricated and false
A day after Tasha K and Brother Bilaal's shocking claims went viral, a rep for Will Smith slammed the rumors in a statement to TMZ. "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," they told the news outlet. As of this writing, Duane Martin has yet to comment on Bilaal's statements. At the time of the report, a source told TMZ that Smith was considering taking legal action against Bilaal and Tasha K. However, on November 15, Jada Pinkett Smith seemingly confirmed the news when the outlet caught up with her in New York City. "We suin'," the "Girls Trip" star exclaimed after paparazzi asked for a statement.
This isn't the first time that rumors have surfaced about Smith's sexuality. Back in 2016, the late Alexis Arquette accused the "King Richard" star and Pinkett Smith of being gay in now-deleted Facebook posts. "When Jada comes out as gay and her beard husband admits his first marriage ended when she walked in to him ... servicing his Sugar Daddy Benny Medina," she wrote, per Page Six. The rumors of the Smiths having an open marriage have also sparked speculation. While they've continued to circulate over the years Pinkett Smith has remained steadfast in denying the claims. During her October 2023 sit down with Hoda Kotb of Today, the "Collateral" star said. "I would say that none of that's true. I definitely can understand why there'd be misunderstandings. But none of it's true."