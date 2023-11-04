Expert Unpacks For Us How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Body Language Changed Over Time

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were once the ultimate Hollywood power couple. Will churned out one box office hit after another, and impressively brought over $100 million per film in revenue from 2002 to 2008. Jada was not only the supportive wife, but also a go-getter who wowed heavy metal audiences as the lead of the band Wicked Wisdom and showed exemplary acting skills in shows such as "Hawthorne." To the public, the Smiths appeared to be a tight-knit unit. But as both Will and Jada would later reveal, there were major and minor separations in their union.

One such time was after Jada's 40th birthday in 2011, when Will told the "All of Us" actor to seek her own joy, as he shared on "The Oprah Conversation." Five years later, what was left of the love between the Smiths as they knew it crumbled, and the public didn't learn about their seven-year separation until Jada's explosive October 2023 disclosure on "Today". "It wouldn't have made any sense to talk about what we were going through," Jada remarked in an interview with The Associated Press. "And nobody is entitled to that information ... And I decided to talk about it when Will and I were solid."

According to Jada, divorce is not an option. But the question remains whether the signs of tension between the couple were there all along. With the help of celebrity body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," Jess Ponce III, Nicki Swift exclusively uncovers a change in the Smiths' body language over the years.