Body Language Expert Reveals Subtle Changes In Will And Jada's Relationship After Oscars Slap - Exclusive

Looking at a clip of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on their first public outing since The Slap, Jess Ponce III says you can read their body language in a variety of ways. "Will is walking steadfast with intent. His pace is somewhat casual, but he is noticeably purposeful and aware of his surroundings," Ponce explains. By contrast, "Behind him is Jada hanging on to his shirt. She seems self-conscious and somewhat uncomfortable." Ponce also points out that you don't see any bodyguards immediately visible, which makes them look slightly vulnerable.

Ponce suggests that one could derive a sense of protectiveness from Will, who appears more alert and comfortable than Jada. Maybe, Ponce says, Will is trying to shield his wife from the photographers. But that's not the only way to look at it. You could also look at this clip and sense a lack of intimacy between them. Ponce explains, "They are not holding hands. Rather, she is just following him. Is she holding onto his shirt because she's anxious he might do something?" After all, she was the one who supposedly pushed Will to apologize, even though he "never wanted to," according to an insider for Us Weekly. "It would be impossible for him to move forward successfully unless he [addressed the slap]," they said in August.