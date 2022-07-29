Body Language Expert Issues Strong Verdict On Will Smith's Apology Video - Exclusive
Will Smith and Chris Rock turned the 2022 Oscars into a memorable ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, causing the actor to walk onstage and slap Rock across the face, and then proceed to yell at him from his seat. Of course, the internet did its thing, as memes were created and shared everywhere after the slap happened, per Insider. Now four months later, Smith issued a five-minute apology on July 29.
"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," the actor said in his apology. "I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."
Smith noted at the beginning of the video that he has reached out to Rock, but the comedian isn't ready to talk just yet. Celebrity apologies have become apparent in society, per Entertainment Weekly. From "Glee" star Lea Michele to "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, Smith is another name to add to the list. But the issue with apologies is wondering if it's sincere, or if it's just a way to save a public reputation. Nicki Swift got some exclusive insight from a body language expert.
Body language expert thinks Will Smith gave a 'good public apology'
Celebrities apologizing for their wrongdoings isn't a rare thing, and not-so-sincere apologies can happen every now and then, per British GQ. And because there have been apologies that seem more like a way to save face, people like body language expert and public speaker Austin iuliano can pick up on whether or not an apology seems genuine.
"The first thing I note is that this is a good public apology," iuliano told Nicki Swift exclusively about Will Smith's apology video. "Will right from the start owns up to the error and doesn't try to deflect. When it comes to an apology that is all you really can do." The expert continued to explain to us that it looks like the actor spent time "unpacking" to understand his actions, as he wants to learn and grow from his mistake as well as save his image in Hollywood. "Overall I'd say this was a great apology and a very good PR move," iuliano said.
It seems that celebrity publicists would agree with iuliano. A celebrity publicist told Vice that a "perfect celebrity apology" includes what they're apologizing for and an expression of desire to grow from their mistake. The only drawback is that the big apology came four months after the incident. We hope Smith and Rock can sort things out when both of them are willing to talk about it together.