Body Language Expert Issues Strong Verdict On Will Smith's Apology Video - Exclusive

Will Smith and Chris Rock turned the 2022 Oscars into a memorable ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, causing the actor to walk onstage and slap Rock across the face, and then proceed to yell at him from his seat. Of course, the internet did its thing, as memes were created and shared everywhere after the slap happened, per Insider. Now four months later, Smith issued a five-minute apology on July 29.

"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," the actor said in his apology. "I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Smith noted at the beginning of the video that he has reached out to Rock, but the comedian isn't ready to talk just yet. Celebrity apologies have become apparent in society, per Entertainment Weekly. From "Glee" star Lea Michele to "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, Smith is another name to add to the list. But the issue with apologies is wondering if it's sincere, or if it's just a way to save a public reputation. Nicki Swift got some exclusive insight from a body language expert.