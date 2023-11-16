5 Harshest Claims Against The Kardashian-Jenner Family In House Of Kardashian Docuseries
The unauthorized documentary "House of Kardashian," delving into the Kardashian-Jenner family's insatiable hunger for fame and the astonishing lengths they'll go to bask in the limelight, premieres on Peacock on November 16. The project packs a punch with commentary and interviews from several of the famous family's extended circle, former friends, and business associates — much of it unflattering! Caitlyn Jenner is also heavily featured throughout the three-episode mini-series, with the rest of her family opting out of the tell-all.
Despite the negative slant embedded in most of the recollections, Caitlyn says she joined the project to help her family. "Sometimes it's just very disappointing to see how [The Kardashians] are represented," revealed Jenner to The Times. "And when they approached me about doing this show ... I thought, 'You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way.'" Although Caitlyn and Kris Jenner aren't on speaking terms anymore, the former Olympian did avoid maligning her ex-wife and their family during her scenes. With that said, Caitlyn, along with the other participants, still revealed quite a mouthful.
Here are five of the harshest claims the "House Of Kardashian" launched against the Kardashian-Jenners.
Kris Jenner was ambitious, yet controlling
Episode 1 of "House of Kardashian" painted Kris Jenner as an ambitious and controlling housewife who plotted and planned her family's rise to fame. The matriarch's ambition reportedly bloomed during her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr., with Robert Sr.'s cousin, Joan Agajanian Quinn, claiming that Kris wanted to be a mother but didn't enjoy being a housewife. "That wasn't what an ambitious woman who wanted to be in the limelight would be doing," said Quinn. Although Kris and Robert enjoyed a wealthy lifestyle, it wasn't until after their divorce, when she moved on with Caitlyn Jenner, that she took steps toward amplifying her family's social and financial status.
Kris encouraged Caitlyn — whose athletic career had stalled — to fire her then–manager and helped her relaunch her public speaking business. Kris then started negotiating on Caitlyn's behalf. "[Kris] was charming, disarming, but drove a tough bargain," said one of Caitlyn's former business partners. "You wanted to do business with her — but you knew she was extracting every last dollar from your pocket. We were able to put together a real strong team," shared Caitlyn Jenner, who fondly remembered the business side of their marriage. While Caitlyn had name recognition, Kris brought her business savvy to the table when securing deals. She also controlled all of their money, according to Caitlyn. She didn't mind because their relationship worked.
Kris Jenner knew about Caitlyn's gender dysphoria
Over the years, reports have surfaced regarding how aware Caitlyn Jenner's family — particularly Kris Jenner — was of her journey with gender dysphoria. While Kris has maintained over the years that she didn't fully know about Caitlyn's secret life, Caitlyn says otherwise. During "House of Kardashian," Caitlyn revealed that Kris knew about her gender dysphoria before they wed. "It was one small conversation," said Caitlyn. "I told her a little bit about me. But also, I told her — and I certainly had at that point — moved on. I said, 'You know, I just can't live that lifestyle. It's really not me.' I just had to just say something to her about it because we were going to be together. And I have moved on."
In November, in response to the documentary, sources close to Kris claimed that she didn't know about Caitlyn's decision to transition until executives from E! — who produced "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" — informed her, per Page Six. However, the outlet reported that Kris previously spoke about knowing Caitlyn experimented with gender-affirming medication. With that said, Kendall Jenner refuted her mom's claims in 2016. According to Kendall, Kris knew about Caitlyn's gender dysphoria by their third date. "My mom knew," shared Kendall with Vogue. "She knew since their third date." Kendall also claimed that she and the family had previously caught Caitlyn wearing women's clothing.
Kim Kardashian and Ray J planned their sex tape release
"House of Kardashian" challenged Kim Kardashian's previous claims that her sex tape with Ray J leaked without permission. David Weintraub — Ray J's manager and a former childhood friend of The Kardashian family — accused Kim Kardashian and Ray J of purposefully releasing the tape. "Ray J and Kim agreed that they wanted to try to distribute the sex tape to market both of their careers," said Weintraub. Weintraub also claimed that Kim told Kris of their plan ahead of its release, promising it could catapult the family and their business to the next level. Weintraub later revealed that Kim wanted Kris to handle all the negotiations to protect her interests.
Meanwhile, "Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis — who worked with Kim and Ray J to market the tape — made similar accusations. "The sex tape was not about doing a sex tape," said Francis. "It was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy to get this thing out ... I mean, that's my wheelhouse." Francis also countered the official narrative that the tape was leaked. "It was leaked by them together. They're a consenting couple." However, Francis denied that Kris was involved in the initial plan.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's love story started years earlier
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance first blossomed around 2012 — the same year West proclaimed his love for Kim in his song "Cold." However, West's associate, Malik Yusef, claimed in the documentary that their romantic feelings started years earlier. Although West's initial infatuation with Kim stemmed from her sex tape with Ray J, Yusef painted a much sweeter picture of their early friendship. West reportedly referred to Kim as "his dream girl" and gushed about sharing a kiss with her. "There was such innocence involved," said Yusef. "He was just over the f**king moon about it." Kim also reportedly reciprocated his fondness. "I saw her fall into the cradle of his love," he added.
Despite their growing feelings, Yusef claimed Kim distanced herself from Kanye after his controversial remarks about then-President George Bush in 2005. To recap, West claimed that Bush didn't care about Black people after Hurricane Katrina. "Kim did tell me one time, 'I was in love with Kanye. I loved him so much. I was in so much pain that I couldn't be with him," Yusef said. "At that time, I don't think her reality show conglomerate was in a place ready to bear that cost so they went separate ways."
The Kardashian-Jenners upheld unrealistic beauty standards
Editor Jessica DeFino, who helped the Kardashian-Jenners create their subscription-based apps — which launched in 2015 and shut down in 2019, per Variety — appeared in "House of Kardashians." She revealed conflicting feelings about creating content for the family. "I quickly realized through creating the app content that the standards that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were selling were unrealistic and unattainable, even to them, but even more so to the audience," she said. DeFino also explained that she wasn't happy with Kylie's lack of transparency concerning her famous pout. "As we all know, Kylie's lips are the product of injectable lip fillers," she said.
This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards. That said, Kylie recently brought up the family's influence on body image and the importance of using their power for good. "I just feel like we have a huge influence," Kylie said during "The Kardashians," adding, "What are we doing with our power? ... All of us need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards we're setting. I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."