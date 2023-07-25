Ray J And Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Drama Fully Explained (Including Legal Threats)

Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J had always been a dark cloud that loomed over her head for the better part of her career. Even though it happened decades ago, it seemed to follow her no matter how successful she became. People often accuse the reality star and her mom, Kris Jenner, of intentionally releasing the tape to fast-track her career. However, Kim maintains that she never expected it to become public fodder.

"It was years ago. I was 22 years old. You know when you are young you do things with your boyfriend," she told British GQ in 2014. "Back then, I didn't think making a sex tape was even that scandalous. He was my boyfriend of years and years. Lots of people I know have done it and are doing it." Steven Hirsch, the founder and co-chairman of Vivid Entertainment — the company that released the tape — told Page Six that Kim was against making it public. He told the outlet, "Ultimately did sell us the footage so we had the ability to put it out and distribute it." There were even reports that it had been a $5 million deal.

For many years after the tape's release, Kim managed to distance herself from the salacious flick that had made her famous. However, in September 2021, Wack 100 — Ray J's former manager — let it slip in a"Bootleg Kev" podcast that a second part of the tape was in his possession.