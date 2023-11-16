Michael Strahan Leaves Us Guessing Over Lengthy GMA Absence

Michael Strahan has finally made his on-air return, and we feel even more in the dark.

Over the last few years, the former football star and his optimistic personality have been a bright light for "Good Morning America" and "Fox NFL Sunday" fans. However, since the end of October 2023, the former professional athlete has been noticeably absent from his anchoring duties. According to The Los Angeles Times, Strahan's last appearance on "GMA" occurred on October 26, with his last appearance on "Fox NFL Sunday" on October 22. While the morning personality refrained from updating his fans directly, a "GMA" rep shed some light on the situation in a statement to ET. "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," they told the news outlet on November 6. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

It didn't take long for fans to flock to social media to express their concerns for Strahan. One "GMA" viewer on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "@RobinRoberts, where is Michael Strahan? He's never been gone this long." In response to the post, Roberts promised that Strahan would return soon. Fans also swarmed the former MVP's Instagram comments with heartfelt messages. "Good morning, miss you on gma and NFL. Praying you and your family is okay," one user wrote on his most recent Instagram post. Fortunately, Strahan made his grand return to "Good Morning America" and "Fox NFL Sunday" on November 15 and November 13, respectively. However, his response to his absence has left us confused.