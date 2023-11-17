End Of An Era: Snoop Dogg Gives Up His Longtime Bad Habit

A day we never imagined has come: Snoop Dogg has quit smoking weed.

As synonymous with the "Doggy Dogg World" rapper as blonde bangs are with Taylor Swift, marijuana has been a staple throughout Snoop's decades-long career. With Dr. Dre's 1992 album "The Chronic" considered to be Snoop's mainstream breakout (with several songs featuring his rhymes), the CD artwork was a simple, large marijuana leaf (while its cover art paid homage to Zig-Zag rolling papers). Featured prominently in Snoop's own albums (songs like "I Love Weed," "Smoke Weed Everyday," and "Left My Weed"), marijuana is also the foundation of many of Snoop's entrepreneurial efforts, including his lines of edibles and weed strains, Leafs By Snoop and Snazzle Os (which taste like THC-infused Funyuns). In 2015, the hip-hop icon also created his "Merry Jane" platform, a lifestyle site that curates marijuana-related news for a wide variety of pot enthusiasts.

At one point, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper reportedly had as many as 75-150 joints rolled for him every 24 hours, according to his self-described "personal blunt roller." "On average, I do about half a pound a day, which seems excessive... I calculate it at over 450,000 blunts," Snoop's "PBR" described. The rapper seemingly corroborated this in a 2013 Twitter (now rebranded X) Q&A, revealing at the time that he lit up to 81 blunts a day.

What on this (green) Earth, then, finally persuaded Snoop to quit smoking?