Whatever Happened To Suits Star Rick Hoffman?

Rick Hoffman played a polarizing character, smarmy lawyer Louis Litt, on all nine seasons of "Suits." Hoffman's Louis was a villain of sorts who changed over time. "He's evolved the most out of the six characters over the five seasons, and yet he's still broken," Hoffman told Entertainment Focus in 2016. While Louis could be difficult on-screen, the actor who played him had no difficulties showing up to play the role. In 2017, Hoffman was asked about working on the USA Network series. "I mean, it is a job, and it is a great job. If I had one favorite thing, it is the job!" he told Stuff – although we imagine spending time with Meghan Markle was a definite perk.

After Season 9, the show came to an end in 2019. During the finale, Gabriel Macht's Harvey and Sarah Rafferty's Donna left the firm, and as fate would have it, Louis became a managing partner. Series creator Aaron Korsh spoke about Harvey and Donna bidding farewell to Louis. "It's like the actors were saying goodbye," he told TV Guide.

That was not the final time Hoffman portrayed Louis, as he reprised the role for a cameo in the "Suits" spin-off "Pearson" not long after the finale aired. At one point, executives considered giving Hoffman his own series. "There were numerous ideas for spin-offs... Obviously, there was a Louis Litt-themed one," executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine in August 2023. That didn't come to fruition, but another "Suits" alum later helped Hoffman nab a big role.