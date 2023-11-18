The Reason Matthew Perry Doesn't Have A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The following article includes references to drug and alcohol addiction.

When taking a walk down Hollywood Boulevard, one will see stars with name after name of celebrities in all aspects of the entertainment world; however, one name that you won't come across is Matthew Perry.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to gain a nomination, an individual must meet certain criteria. Their website reports that a celebrity must have "professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community, and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected." Sounds like Matthew Perry fits the bill perfectly. His foray into the acting world began in the late '70s, but of course, it was his time on "Friends" that catapulted him into fame and solidified him as a great comedic actor. His career spanned years, so that seemed to check off the first and second criteria.

Perry would also have been able to cross off the "contributions to the community" requirement because he was heavily involved in making the world a better place through various foundations. It was no secret the "Friends" actor struggled with substance and alcohol abuse but used his experience to try and help others. In 2015, Perry was even honored with an award given by his fellow "Friends" castmate Lisa Kudrow for helping those dealing with addiction. Perry seemed like the perfect fit for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which makes many wonder why he never received one.