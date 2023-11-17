Joy Behar's Travis Kelce Diss On The View Has Swifties Ready For War
Swifties are telling "The View" co-host Joy Behar, "You need to calm down," after her latest comments on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.
Ever since Kelce and Swift's romance sparked in July 2023, the couple's relationship has become all the talk. Even Swifties have seemed to rally behind the Grammy-winning musician's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star. And if there is one thing about Swifties, it's that they will make sure whoever Swift is romantically connected to is good enough. Fans of the singer have done a deep-dive on Kelce's X account, formerly known as Twitter, and brought to the limelight some of his old tweets.
Several of Kelce's resurfaced tweets have gone viral for being hilarious and wholesome. In one tweet from 2011, Kelce shared, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy." And it looks like the football star may have an affinity for Chipotle as he has several tweets dedicated to the Mexican food chain. Another post from 2011 read, "Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I'm off to check out my new apt!!" While Swifties are enjoying looking at Kelce's prior tweets, there is one person who is not a fan — Behar.
Joy Behar calls Travis Kelce an idiot
Joy Behar is not happy with Travis Kelce's resurfaced tweets. And no, not the ones about Chipotle and squirrels, but rather the ones making horrible comments about the way women look, per Entertainment Weekly. Behar read some now-deleted tweets of the football star on "The View," including one that said, "damn the clippers girls gotta be the s****y girls that dont make the lakers girls team, cuz they all was ugly." In another tweet, Kelce suggested there should be a "beauty test" for cheerleaders because there are "too many ugly" ones.
Behar criticized the Kansas City Chiefs star's tweets, calling him "illiterate" and that he's "obsessed with girls looking good." The co-host shared, "I'm a Swiftie, and I love her because she's getting young people out to vote, so I don't want her to be stuck with this idiot." However, it seems the host may be the only Swiftie wanting the "Karma" singer to dump Kelce.
Many fellow Swifites have called out Behar for her comments about the NFL player. One X user wrote, "I really really hate cancel culture. Buttttt, Swifties, when are we canceling Joy Behar for being mean to Travis Kelce?" Another tweet read, "Shut up Joy Behar and leave my fave Travis Kelce alone, how cares what you don't want." Behar may not be a fan of Kelce and Swift's romance, but clearly, other Swifties are.