Joy Behar's Travis Kelce Diss On The View Has Swifties Ready For War

Swifties are telling "The View" co-host Joy Behar, "You need to calm down," after her latest comments on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Ever since Kelce and Swift's romance sparked in July 2023, the couple's relationship has become all the talk. Even Swifties have seemed to rally behind the Grammy-winning musician's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star. And if there is one thing about Swifties, it's that they will make sure whoever Swift is romantically connected to is good enough. Fans of the singer have done a deep-dive on Kelce's X account, formerly known as Twitter, and brought to the limelight some of his old tweets.

Several of Kelce's resurfaced tweets have gone viral for being hilarious and wholesome. In one tweet from 2011, Kelce shared, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy." And it looks like the football star may have an affinity for Chipotle as he has several tweets dedicated to the Mexican food chain. Another post from 2011 read, "Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I'm off to check out my new apt!!" While Swifties are enjoying looking at Kelce's prior tweets, there is one person who is not a fan — Behar.