A Look At Lisa Bonet's Dating History
Lisa Bonet became a bona fide star in the '80s, playing Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" –- then she disappeared from Hollywood. Most recently, she's only acted sporadically, but that should come as no surprise given her 2018 confession to Porter. "Acting is how I've forged my way, but I don't think it's my passion," she mused. "I feel that I have the soul of an artist, but I don't know yet which medium."
Not one to cave to peer pressure, Bonet has always blazed her own path –- she even changed her name to Lilakoi Moon in 1993 -– but something she's never wavered on is motherhood. As she once explained, per HuffPost, becoming a mom completely transformed her. "Having Zoe saved my life," she said, referring to the daughter she had with Lenny Kravitz in 1988. "There were so many things I didn't want to pass on to her, so I really made a decision to change."
That commitment to parenting now extends to the son and daughter she shares with Jason Momoa and can surely be credited with her drama-free love life. Even when Bonet divorced Kravitz and later Momoa, she never let it affect her kiddos, showing the world there is such a thing as a friendly split. Indeed, Lenny Kravitz told Oprah in 2018, "Zoe's mom and I now are best friends." Here's everything we know about Lisa Bonet's dating history.
She dated fellow actor Corey Parker in the '80s
Lisa Bonet was 18 years old when she decided to venture out onto the big screen. Her debut role came in 1987's "Angel Heart" and was the complete opposite of her family-friendly persona from "The Cosby Show." In the flick, which co-starred Mickey Rourke, Bonet played a steamy voodoo goddess named Epiphany. The role included nudity and an explicit love scene, but the young actor wasn't fazed. Speaking of the daring character, she told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 1986, "The scary thing is, we have so much in common."
Bonet also talked about her real world love life, sharing she was nothing like Epiphany growing up. "No one ever asked me out; I never had a boyfriend," she recalled. "I remember someone made fun of me in junior high school –- they said, 'What did you do last night? Stay home and watch 'The Dukes of Hazzard?' and it was true." That had changed by 1986, though, when she was dating a then-21-year-old Corey Parker. "He's great, he's white, and he's very learned, although he doesn't think so," she told the mag. "We come from two different worlds, and that's what I love." While it's unclear when they got together and how long they actually dated, we do know they co-starred in an ABC Afterschool Special titled "Don't Touch" in 1985. Bonet eventually married Lenny Kravitz in 1987, but following their 1990 separation, she was spotted attending the 1991 premiere of "Brooklyn Laundry" with Parker.
Lisa Bonet changed Lenny Kravitz's life forever
Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's romance started with a picture. As the singer revealed in his 2020 memoir, "Let Love Rule," he first saw Bonet on the cover of TV Guide, promoting "The Cosby Show," and it was love at first sight. "I pointed to Lisa Bonet and calmly said, 'I'm going to marry that girl,'" he wrote. Not long after, he met his crush in real life at a New Edition concert in 1985, but he wasn't as smooth as he would have liked. Writing about the encounter in his book (via Page Six), he recalled his first words: "I like your hair."
"It was a lame line, a stupid line, one of the worst lines in the history of bad lines," he quipped. Later that night, he approached Bonet again and this time, "We vibed immediately. Time stood still." A strong friendship formed, which eventually turned to romance when Kravitz's then-fiancée realized she no longer had his heart. They began dating and eloped to Las Vegas on Bonet's 20th birthday in 1987 before welcoming daughter Zoe Kravitz in 1988.
In addition to giving Kravitz a new family, Bonet also inspired him artistically. "When I met her, I was still calling myself Romeo Blue — I wasn't yet comfortable being Lenny Kravitz," he told Oprah Daily. Her presence changed that. "It allowed the music to pour into me without me having to try," he mused, similarly telling Rolling Stone, "That woman inspired me so much. I just opened up artistically."
Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are even better exes
When Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz first got together, she was already a superstar thanks to her portrayal of Denise Huxtable, while he was a struggling artist being called "Mr. Bonet." However, fame never got in the way of their love story. Rather, Bonet pushed her hubby to chase his dreams, inspiring much of the music on his debut album –- 1989's "Let Love Rule" –- and even writing the lyrics to two of its tracks. "It was a magical, magical relationship," Kravitz told "Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast" in 2018. "She really helped to bring out the best in me." What did get in the way was age. The couple separated in 1990 and Bonet filed for divorce in 1993, with Kravitz later telling Glamour UK, "I think I just wasn't ready." Not that the split was easy. "I was in a tremendous amount of pain when we broke up," he told Rolling Stone. "For, like, six months, I only slept for two hours a day."
However, they soon put the focus on their daughter and rebuilt their relationship. "I didn't want to pass on [...] this fresh wound of a divorce," Bonet told Porter while Kravitz explained to The Times, "We put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again." Having such a special bond also helped. "We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way," Kravitz told ET in 2020.
Lisa Bonet's romance with a yoga instructor sparked rumors
Following her split from Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet started dating celebrity yoga instructor Bryan Kest. They were first linked in 1992, and it's unclear how long they were actually together, but it seems theirs was a brief union. However, it lasted just long enough to send tabloids into a frenzy as rumors began to spread that the couple had welcomed a secret love child.
Even as the years passed, some folks were still convinced that Bonet and Kest had a son together. The stories were so unrelenting that Bonet was pushed to set the record straight in 2008 when she told People, "I don't have three children already." She joked, "Apparently, there's some young child locked in a basement." While she didn't offer any additional insight into her time dating Kest, a friend of hers told People, "Brian and Lisa were in a brief relationship that did not bear any fruits." As for the image allegedly showing Bonet with her son, the source explained that the little boy was actually a friend's kiddo. "Lisa only has the two children: Zoe and her newest daughter with Jason [Momoa]," the insider assured, referencing Lola Iolani Momoa who was born in 2007. Bonet's eldest daughter, Zoe Kravitz, also debunked the rumors, telling People, "[Lola] is her only other child."
Jason Momoa fanboyed over Lisa Bonet
While Lenny Kravitz fell in love with Lisa Bonet after seeing her in TV Guide, Jason Momoa became smitten at the age of 8 when he spotted his future wife on "The Cosby Show." "I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" he once told James Corden. In 2005, they bumped into each other at a New York City jazz club and were introduced by mutual friends. Momoa fanboyed hard, confessing, "I had f***ing fireworks going off inside, man." Even so, Bonet wasn't put off. "I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met," she told Porter. Indeed, they had their first date that night after the "Aquaman" star convinced Bonet to give him a ride back to his hotel. They stopped at Cafe 101 for beers and grits and, as Momoa told Corden, "We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it." Sharing further details with Men's Health, he gushed, "I thought, 'Oh my God, I can't believe I'm with a woman who ordered a Guinness. I love her.'"
Soon, what started as a childhood crush proved to be the perfect match. "When I got to know her, she was the woman of my dreams," Momoa told Men's Health. Speaking with Esquire in 2019, he enthused, "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet, anything is f***ing possible.'"
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa built a sweet life together
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa began dating shortly after their fateful 2005 encounter in New York City and soon, they were starting a family. The couple welcomed daughter Lola Iolani in 2007, followed by son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha in 2009. And while the actors both like to keep their private lives private, Momoa couldn't help gushing about his partner. In 2014, for example, he told HuffPost, "She's so amazing because I'm such a dips*** –- she's an angel." He also confided in People that "we are a perfect fit" and enthused, "Her ultimate art form is being a phenomenal mother." Similarly, he himself embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly. "It's real love," he told People about being a dad. "Seeing them grow, learning from them, teaching them –- it's just the greatest thing in the world."
The pair even worked together on 2014's "The Road to Paloma," but interestingly, it took over a decade for them to finally say "I do." They eventually did in a secretive ceremony in October 2017, but as Momoa told ET, they were hoping no one would know. "Some a**hole leaked it and I will find you," he quipped. As for why it took so long, he told the mag he considered Bonet his life partner long before he put a ring on it. "You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years," he mused.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa mastered the friendly breakup
After over 15 years together, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022. In a joint statement posted to Momoa's Instagram (via People), the couple promised to continue co-parenting their kids while also offering a glimpse into what may have gone wrong. "A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception," they wrote. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become." According to various sources, said changes were caused by the stresses of COVID-19, as well as by Momoa's growing work schedule. "They have grown apart and the pandemic capped it," one insider told People while another alleged that while Momoa took on more and more work, Bonet preferred to stay home. "Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him," they told E! as yet another source confided in People, "For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster."
However, despite their divorce, Bonet and Momoa have remained close, as promised. "They are friends," a source told People. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles." Indeed, they celebrated the 2022 holidays together and Momoa was even seen delivering a Christmas tree to Bonet's house ahead of Christmas.
The unshakeable Bonet-Kravitz-Momoa bond
When Lisa Bonet found love with Jason Momoa, she received plenty of support from an unlikely place: ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. As the singer told Men's Health, "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate." While he admitted that it took time for him and Bonet to heal and work past their breakup, in the end, it was about choosing positivity. "We just do it because that's what you do," he mused. "You let love rule, right?"
And he wasn't kidding. Not only did Kravitz and Bonet rebuild a beautiful friendship, but he and Momoa also became besties, even wearing matching skull rings. In a 2019 interview with The Times, Kravitz gushed, "I love her husband — he's like a brother to me — and I love the kids." Reinforcing that sentiment, he also told ET in 2020, "We all love each other and we all support each other."
Indeed, he, Bonet, Momoa, and their kids would all spend time together -– "It's beautiful and it just shows you what can be done," Kravitz told "Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast" -– and that bond didn't end when Momoa and Bonet split. In 2022, Kravitz posted a shot to Instagram of him and Momoa on their motorbikes and wrote, "Ride or die. Brothers for life." Momoa responded (via E!), "Love u bro. Ohana for life." Even Zoe Kravitz got in on the action, writing, "Love you both so much."