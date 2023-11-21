A Look At Lisa Bonet's Dating History

Lisa Bonet became a bona fide star in the '80s, playing Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" –- then she disappeared from Hollywood. Most recently, she's only acted sporadically, but that should come as no surprise given her 2018 confession to Porter. "Acting is how I've forged my way, but I don't think it's my passion," she mused. "I feel that I have the soul of an artist, but I don't know yet which medium."

Not one to cave to peer pressure, Bonet has always blazed her own path –- she even changed her name to Lilakoi Moon in 1993 -– but something she's never wavered on is motherhood. As she once explained, per HuffPost, becoming a mom completely transformed her. "Having Zoe saved my life," she said, referring to the daughter she had with Lenny Kravitz in 1988. "There were so many things I didn't want to pass on to her, so I really made a decision to change."

That commitment to parenting now extends to the son and daughter she shares with Jason Momoa and can surely be credited with her drama-free love life. Even when Bonet divorced Kravitz and later Momoa, she never let it affect her kiddos, showing the world there is such a thing as a friendly split. Indeed, Lenny Kravitz told Oprah in 2018, "Zoe's mom and I now are best friends." Here's everything we know about Lisa Bonet's dating history.