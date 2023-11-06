Lisa Bonet: 21 Facts About The Cosby Show Star

Lisa Bonet has been a fixture in the pop-culture landscape since the 1980s. She was just a teenager when, in 1984, she was cast as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," second-oldest of the five children being raised by Cliff and Claire Huxtable (Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad) in what quickly became the most popular show on television.

She became an instant celebrity, and her fame hasn't subsided during the decades that passed. Over the years, Bonet has had something of a love-hate relationship with show business, retreating from Hollywood and eventually returning — which has only made fans more curious about her. This has been particularly true when it comes to the two major relationships in her life, with rock star Lenny Kravitz and with actor Jason Momoa.

In fact, her breakup with Momoa in early 2022 generated headlines around the world, something that has often been the case — and ironically so — for someone who has never seemed to seek out the spotlight. Yet, while Bonet has often been viewed as enigmatic and somewhat mysterious, she's also been surprisingly candid about herself. To find out more, read on for an in-depth look at Lisa Bonet and these 21 facts about "The Cosby Show" star.