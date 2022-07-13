Mickey Rourke Does Not Hold Back His Opinion Of Amber Heard

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captured the nation's (and the world's) attention between April 11 and June 1. Throughout those six weeks, millions tuned in to Law and Crime's YouTube channel to watch the actors make their cases in the defamation suit brought by Depp against his former spouse, who accused him of domestic abuse, according to Streams Charts. In the end, the jury favored Depp, determining that Heard had defamed Depp in her December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, NPR reported. He won over $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard, who countersued in 2020, was awarded $2 million of the $100 million she was seeking to cover damages.

Reflecting the general atmosphere in the country, the trial divided viewers who largely chose one side to fiercely support. And that included celebrities, as well. Actor Mickey Rourke was among those who stood by Depp. "He doesn't seem like a very violent guy to me," the actor told TMZ in late April. Rourke and Depp used to run in the same Hollywood circles in the past, often partying together in their youth.

According to Rourke, Depp never turned aggressive despite the presence of drugs and alcohol. "He's always been a very low-key gentleman, you know?" he told the reporter. Rourke clearly likes Depp for who he is. But in a more recent interview, he also detailed that he dislikes Heard, and he has a personal reason for believing Depp's side of the story.