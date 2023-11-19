All The Plastic Surgery Procedures Heidi Montag Admits To Getting

Heidi Montag of "The Hills" fame maintained a constant presence in the headlines throughout the 2000s. Viewers eagerly anticipated the unfolding of her drama with former BFF Lauren Conrad, which unfortunately culminated in a tragic falling out. Her rollercoaster romance with Spencer Pratt was also a major subject of interest, with fans at the edge of their seats deciphering whether or not they would end up together (they did).

Outside of TV, Montag gained notoriety for her penchant for plastic surgery, with the star electing to have a staggering 10 cosmetic procedures done in a single day at one point. Unlike most celebrities who are secretive about their experience under the knife, Montag was refreshingly open about her beauty journey, even if it meant being ridiculed by many.

Montag had her first set of surgeries in 2007 when she had both a breast augmentation and a nose job, but it was her marathon of surgeries three years later that stirred controversy. She infamously underwent nearly a dozen procedures done in a day, which included a chin reduction, liposuction in various parts of her body, botox, and a brow lift. Justifying her bold choice, she told People, "I would say the biggest reason is to feel better, to feel perfect ... I just wanted to feel more confident and look in the mirror and be like, 'Whoa! That's me!'"

While Montag is transparent about her experience with plastic surgery, it's not exactly something in which she takes pride. Over the years, she admitted to having some regrets and even made the shocking revelation that one particular surgery almost killed her.