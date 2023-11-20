How Jack Quaid's Famous Parents' Divorce Affected Him As A Child

As the son of Hollywood royalty Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid was basically destined to be a movie star. But while he's open about the fact that his parents' names have opened doors, Jack is determined to make it on his own merit. As his dad Dennis explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020, "My agent wanted to represent [Jack] and he said, 'No, I want to do it on my own.'"

Jack hasn't had any problem landing starring roles, either. A superhero satire? He's the lead in Amazon's "The Boys," which is airing its fourth season in 2024. Big screen thriller? Check him out in "Oppenheimer." A Martin Scorsese drama series? Maybe you should watch "Vinyl."

Jack is grateful that his parents have supported him throughout his acting journey. "I had the privilege and I was lucky to have people that understood what [an acting career] meant and supported me going into it," he told People.

However, he's also been affected by the negative aspects of fame, as well as by his parents' high-profile divorce. Speaking to Spoiler Magazine, the actor recalled how he was always a bit wary about who his real friends were. Growing up in the spotlight meant that all the negative noise was amplified, including his parents' split. Being dragged into it as a five-year-old kid was a "hard deal," as Jack revealed on the "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast.