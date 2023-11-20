The Beef Between Derek Hough And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Explained

Despite Derek Hough's comments, he and Maksim Chmerkovskiy worked hard to put on a united front amid the rumors of their discontent. After posing together while holding a physical copy of the Us Weekly issue, the "DWTS" alum also participated in an Extra TV interview to assure fans that things were all good. Chmerkovskiy sarcastically blamed the rumors on the media spinning reality. He also revealed that he sometimes wanted to ask Hough about these rumors as they hung out at a spot called Playhouse. Meanwhile, Hough admitted that he came up with the idea to pose together. "Cause you know what ... I don't like conflict, I don't like confrontation," Hough explained to the reporter. "And the fact that people are ... writing stuff like that, it's like come on, let's not be like that."

Hough tried to keep the love fest going by claiming that he and Chmerkovskiy were on good terms. "Our relationship is pretty similar to how it's always been," shared Hough with Access Hollywood (via Digital Spy). "We've known each other for many, many years." He continued, "This is a television show, and I understand that people want to see drama where there's not..." Hough also revealed that he and his rumored rival had just gone out the previous night. Although all of that sounded well and good, Chmerkovskiy and Hough had a few more digs to throw at each other. Because, of course, they did.