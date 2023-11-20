Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict's One Relationship Boundary Post-Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have set new boundaries regarding their future partners and kids.

Throughout their relationship, the "Sister, Sister" star and "Brotherly Love" actor were the definition of couple goals due to their wholesome social media posts and adorable family dynamic. Unfortunately for Mowry and Hardrict, their love story didn't last, with the former filing for divorce in October 2022. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she announced on Instagram. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children." A few weeks after Mowry's announcement, Hardrict echoed similar sentiments during a cryptic Instagram Live, where he still addressed the "The Game" star as his wife. "It's love, y'all. I love y'all for real. I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love," he said.

Unlike many divorcees, Mowry seemingly embraced her new relationship status wholeheartedly, telling ET: "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed. ... I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received." In April 2023, the former lovebirds finalized their divorce. At the time, details regarding their agreement were kept under wraps. However, in June 2023, details emerged, including a strict six-month waiting period before any new flames get the green light to meet their kids.