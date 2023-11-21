Yvette Prieto's Engagement Ring From Michael Jordan Cost A Fortune
Michael Jordan proposed to his wife, Yvette Prieto, with an engagement ring that cost him quite a pretty penny — which shouldn't come as much of a shock, given that the basketball legend is one of the richest sports figures in the world. He first met Prieto while the couple were out partying in Miami in 2008 and began dating shortly after. After moving in together in 2009, Jordan popped the big question to his model wife on Christmas Day in 2011. Before Prieto, the NBA superstar was previously married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006, and together, they had three children — Jeffrey Michael, Marcus James, and Jasmine. Since tying the knot in 2013, he and Prieto have also welcomed kids together — twin daughters Victoria and Isabel, who were born in 2014.
So, exactly how much money did Prieto's stunning ring cost? We can't know for sure, although multiple reports suggest that "His Airness" paid a whopping seven figures for the ginormous diamond sparkler. That makes Prieto's one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever, next to Vanessa Bryant's $4 million bling and Blake Lively's 12-carat rock. Daniella Francesco of the blog site From the Desk of a Diamond Expert estimated Prieto's ring to be at least 10 carats. But wait, there's more! In addition to spending a lot of dough on his wife's engagement ring, Jordan also reportedly shelled out a staggering amount for the couple's star-studded wedding back in 2013.
Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's wedding was a grand affair
Aside from reportedly shelling out over $1 million for an engagement ring, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's wedding was one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in history. According to Us Weekly, the legendary baller and his wife spent a jaw-dropping amount — close to $10 million — for the lavish ceremony (Yes, you read that right: $10 million). The wedding took place at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, followed by a grand reception at The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida, on April 27, 2013. More than 500 guests were in attendance, including some familiar faces: Tiger Woods, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, Ahmad Rashad, and Spike Lee, to name a few. Singers Usher and Robin Thicke also performed at the star-studded reception. "They've been planning for months and months," a source told People of the nuptials, done by top wedding planner Sharon Sacks. Adding, "He wanted to give Yvette everything she's ever wanted."
For the ceremony, Prieto wore a custom J'Aton Couture gown with a dramatic train and handmade lace covered in Swarovski crystals, while MJ matched her look with a classic all-black suit. At their wedding reception, the Jordans served a seven-layer white rum cake made by Edda's Cake Designs, which featured crystal brooches and the couple's monogram on the top layer for a personal finishing touch. "The attention to detail was magnificent," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "The tent even smelled beautiful. It looked like the most luscious garden you could imagine... The room was filled with thousands of candles, thousands." Adding, "It was heavenly."
Inside MJ and Prieto's luxurious honeymoon
Following their massive Palm Beach wedding, Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, embarked on a lavish trip to Greece to celebrate their honeymoon. The newlyweds hopped on board Jordan's million-dollar yacht and sailed around the Greek Islands just two weeks after they tied the knot — first stopping at Spetses in Attica, Greece, before heading to Mykonos. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the NBA great holding hands with his wife as the pair took a romantic stroll surrounded, of course, by a team of security guards. Jordan was pictured in a white long-sleeved shirt paired with a matching jacket and khaki pants, while Prieto turned heads in a brown sleeveless top and a midi-skirt. The pair enjoyed hours of walking and shopping around town before indulging in a sumptuous dinner at a beachside restaurant.
Despite being mostly private about their relationship and married life, Jordan and Prieto have been going strong for quite some time and, in fact, just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last April. The two were recently spotted together during a family vacation in Italy with their twin daughters Ysabel and Victoria (now 8), as reported by the New York Post. They were also photographed traveling across Europe over the summer, where they met with their friends Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Judge Greg Mathis, and their respective wives, for a group dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante in Capri, as seen in Johnson's Instagram post.