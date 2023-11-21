Yvette Prieto's Engagement Ring From Michael Jordan Cost A Fortune

Michael Jordan proposed to his wife, Yvette Prieto, with an engagement ring that cost him quite a pretty penny — which shouldn't come as much of a shock, given that the basketball legend is one of the richest sports figures in the world. He first met Prieto while the couple were out partying in Miami in 2008 and began dating shortly after. After moving in together in 2009, Jordan popped the big question to his model wife on Christmas Day in 2011. Before Prieto, the NBA superstar was previously married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006, and together, they had three children — Jeffrey Michael, Marcus James, and Jasmine. Since tying the knot in 2013, he and Prieto have also welcomed kids together — twin daughters Victoria and Isabel, who were born in 2014.

So, exactly how much money did Prieto's stunning ring cost? We can't know for sure, although multiple reports suggest that "His Airness" paid a whopping seven figures for the ginormous diamond sparkler. That makes Prieto's one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever, next to Vanessa Bryant's $4 million bling and Blake Lively's 12-carat rock. Daniella Francesco of the blog site From the Desk of a Diamond Expert estimated Prieto's ring to be at least 10 carats. But wait, there's more! In addition to spending a lot of dough on his wife's engagement ring, Jordan also reportedly shelled out a staggering amount for the couple's star-studded wedding back in 2013.