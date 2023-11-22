The Whirlwind Story Of How Matthew Perry Landed Friends

Divine intervention played a part in Matthew Perry landing his iconic role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" — one-sixth of the show's central ensemble.

While favorite characters vary significantly among the show's devoted fans, Chandler was undeniably one of the show's funniest additions. Ranker, for example, positioned Chandler as fans' favorite character. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, came in second. Perry fared slightly worse with NPR, who placed Chandler as the show's second-best character. He lost out to Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

Regardless of where Chandler ranks on fans' personal lists, there's no denying "Friends" was better because Perry decided to audition for the show, to which he immediately felt connected. "When I read the script ... it was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life," Perry revealed in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing" (via Business Insider). "It wasn't that I thought I could play 'Chandler,' I was Chandler." But this isn't exactly the beginning of Perry's whirlwind audition story.