5 Revelations From Matthew Perry's Memoir That Are Even More Tragic Now

Note: This article discusses addiction issues.

In the wake of Matthew Perry's untimely passing, his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" quickly soared to the top of Amazon's best-sellers list. This rapid ascent stands as a testament to his profound impact and deep connection with fans all over the world as they sought to delve into the book's pages to gain a more intimate understanding of the actor they loved.

The "Friends" star primarily wrote his memoir as a way to unravel his tumultuous journey to sobriety after grappling with addiction for most of his life. "It came pouring out of me — the painful stuff, hospitals, rehabs, all of this stuff — it poured out of me," he told The Los Angeles Times. But while he mostly detailed his struggles, he found the writing process cathartic. "It all flew out of me," he shared with People. "It wasn't that difficult a book to write. It's a more difficult thing to read, because you go, 'Wow, this is a horrible story.' But there's a sense of humor that runs through it."

The book unfolds a collection of painful revelations, making it particularly challenging to digest in the wake of his death. From being in a weeks-long coma to spending a staggering amount of money in pursuit of sobriety, here are some of the biggest surprises in Perry's memoir: