Shakira Dodges Jail Time With Settlement In Tax Fraud Case

Shakira won't find herself behind bars any time soon because the musician has settled her tax fraud case.

Back in 2018, the "Waka Waka" singer was charged with tax evasion after an investigation claimed Shakira avoided paying $13 million in taxes, according to The Guardian. Prosecutors alleged that Shakira claimed she was living in the Bahamas from 2012 to 2014, but was actually residing in Spain. During this time, she reportedly wasn't paying the required taxes.

Ever since the allegations were brought forth, Shakira has denied her involvement, per E! News. Her team released a statement, sharing, "Shakira has always, including in the period between 2011 and 2014, met her tax obligations in every country she has worked in." The outlet revealed that when Shakira became aware of the alleged tax fraud, she coughed up the money and paid them back. Even though the musician paid back her debts, in 2021, the case continued with a trial after a judge deemed there was "sufficient evidence of criminality," per AP News. With the case moving to trial, the possibility of facing jail time loomed over Shakira. According to NPR, prosecutors were seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the musician in addition to a fine. Lucky for Shakira, she was able to avoid jail time after appearing in court.