Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava And Deacon Phillippe Live Wildly Lavish Lives

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's nepo babies, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, are all grown up, and they're taking full advantage of having parents with famous faces and deep pockets. According to Forbes, Witherspoon had a net worth of $440 million as of 2023, so she can certainly afford to help her kids along as they do Hollywood-adjacent work in fashion and music. However, she's seemingly tried to raise her children not to have that spoiled rich kid mentality she and Ryan's "Cruel Intentions" characters possess.

Shockingly, always opting for pink over orange isn't the best advice Ava has ever received from her mom; it's that "pretty is as pretty does." She explained to E! News, "As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you're only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people." On the "Good Inside With Dr. Becky" podcast, Witherspoon shared another important lesson she's taught her children: Failure is an option. "I think learning from failure is actually a valuable tool that you can't take away from kids," she said. "You rob them if you don't let them sit in the discomfort of the experience." And when you're doing that learning from the comfort of a luxury apartment in NYC, it's got to take some of the sting off, right? You just have to learn to ignore the haters like those who came for Deacon when he showed off his swanky space.