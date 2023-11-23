Taylor Swift Has A Sense Of Humor About Past Kanye West Drama Now

If there's one narrative in pop culture that everyone and their mother could not exclude themselves from, it's definitely the years-long Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West drama. The beef between the pop star and the rapper has persisted for so long that there's seemingly no end in sight. But Swift has reached a point where she can now crack a joke or two about it, despite getting the short end of the stick of West's out-of-pocket antics. Because, let's face it, when your feud has run for almost as long as "Grey's Anatomy" has been on TV, you might as well turn it into something to laugh about.

A quick refresher (as if you need it): Swift and West's beef started in 2009 when the "Stronger" rapper stormed on stage at the MTV VMAs while Swift was delivering her acceptance speech for receiving the Best Female Video Moon Man. He pointed out that Beyonce should have won it instead, humiliating the "Cruel Summer" crooner in front of thousands in the audience — and millions more worldwide. What ensued was a years-long back and forth between the two, including multiple hit songs from both parties and some Kardashian drama thrown into the mix.

While we have yet to witness a truce, Swift appears to have made peace with the entire thing, so much so that she's learned to joke about it, and in her iconic "The Eras" tour, no less!