Taylor Swift Has A Sense Of Humor About Past Kanye West Drama Now
If there's one narrative in pop culture that everyone and their mother could not exclude themselves from, it's definitely the years-long Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West drama. The beef between the pop star and the rapper has persisted for so long that there's seemingly no end in sight. But Swift has reached a point where she can now crack a joke or two about it, despite getting the short end of the stick of West's out-of-pocket antics. Because, let's face it, when your feud has run for almost as long as "Grey's Anatomy" has been on TV, you might as well turn it into something to laugh about.
A quick refresher (as if you need it): Swift and West's beef started in 2009 when the "Stronger" rapper stormed on stage at the MTV VMAs while Swift was delivering her acceptance speech for receiving the Best Female Video Moon Man. He pointed out that Beyonce should have won it instead, humiliating the "Cruel Summer" crooner in front of thousands in the audience — and millions more worldwide. What ensued was a years-long back and forth between the two, including multiple hit songs from both parties and some Kardashian drama thrown into the mix.
While we have yet to witness a truce, Swift appears to have made peace with the entire thing, so much so that she's learned to joke about it, and in her iconic "The Eras" tour, no less!
Taylor joked about being 'interrupted' on stage
Taylor Swift solidified her status as the queen of shaking it off when she referenced her longstanding beef with Kanye West during a "The Eras" tour stop in Mexico City. In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, the "Lover" singer expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she's gotten from her fans, especially when the cheers drowned out part of her speech. "It's the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name," she quipped, before adding the apparent Kanye dig: "It's really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know." Ha, good one, Tay! Better be interrupted by thousands of adoring fans than an unhinged rapper who just wanted to clout chase, you know?
But wait — this isn't the first time that Swift subtly shaded West after a years-long bout of silence. A month prior, she did a surprise performance of "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" during her show in Seattle, a song fans have long suspected to be written about West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," she sang before exploding into laughter. "I can't even say it with a straight face!" While both the laugh and the jab combo were originally part of the song, many couldn't help but interpret it as a covert message, especially since it was the first time she performed it since 2018. We can't verify it, of course, but her loaded laugh speaks volumes, perhaps suggesting that she really has moved on from the petty drama — as she should!
What's the current score between Taylor and Kanye?
Only time will tell whether Taylor Swift and Kanye West will ever find it in themselves to kiss and makeup, but at the moment, it doesn't look like they will be calling each other besties anytime soon. After they seemed to have temporarily called a truce in 2015 when Swift presented the Video Vanguard Award to West at the VMAs (how fitting), their beef reignited just a couple of months later when West released the track "Famous," in which he called Swift a "b***h."
Swift took offense to being called the derogatory term (how could she not) and said she did not consent to the song, while both West and Kim Kardashian insisted that she had signed off on it. They even released footage on Snapchat of when West consulted Swift about the song just to prove it, leading to her momentary downfall. The "Reputation" album happened, as we all know, which Swift said helped her heal from basically being mocked by everyone. "I learned that disarming someone's petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh," she told Elle.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift also got real about the whole issue, admitting that she tried vying for West's approval for years, only for him to take advantage of her vulnerability for his personal gain. Calling him "two-faced," she said he showed her kindness behind closed doors but would again malign her when everyone was watching. "I was like, 'I'm done with this,'" Swift said. "'If you want to be on bad terms, let's be on bad terms, but just be real about it.'"