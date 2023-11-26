Morgan Freeman's Ex-Wives: How Many Times Has The Actor Married?

Arguably one of the greatest of his time, actor Morgan Freeman has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. And with legacy comes popularity, something Freeman has in abundance. "I try to avoid it," Freeman once told The Traveling Boy of his life in the spotlight. "You know what I mean? If I stay at home, I'm not famous. I'm only famous when I'm out in the streets, so I don't go out in the streets much." Beyond costing him his privacy, however, Freeman's highly successful career has also negatively impacted his family relationships.

Freeman first became a father in 1959 when he welcomed son Alfonso with his then-partner, Loletha Adkins. According to Closer Weekly, Freeman became a father for the second time the following year, in 1960, when his son Saifoulaye was born. In the years that followed, Freeman expanded his family with two more kids. Despite his large brood, however, Freeman did not consider himself a family man for the longest time. "It took a while for me to become a father. I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two didn't really go together in my youth," he told The Telegraph in 2014.