Morgan Freeman's Ex-Wives: How Many Times Has The Actor Married?
Arguably one of the greatest of his time, actor Morgan Freeman has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. And with legacy comes popularity, something Freeman has in abundance. "I try to avoid it," Freeman once told The Traveling Boy of his life in the spotlight. "You know what I mean? If I stay at home, I'm not famous. I'm only famous when I'm out in the streets, so I don't go out in the streets much." Beyond costing him his privacy, however, Freeman's highly successful career has also negatively impacted his family relationships.
Freeman first became a father in 1959 when he welcomed son Alfonso with his then-partner, Loletha Adkins. According to Closer Weekly, Freeman became a father for the second time the following year, in 1960, when his son Saifoulaye was born. In the years that followed, Freeman expanded his family with two more kids. Despite his large brood, however, Freeman did not consider himself a family man for the longest time. "It took a while for me to become a father. I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two didn't really go together in my youth," he told The Telegraph in 2014.
Morgan Freeman has two kids from his first marriage
In October 1967, Morgan Freeman got married for the first time to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw after dating for five years (per Suggest). Following their nuptials, Freeman and Bradshaw welcomed a daughter named Morgana. Though Morgana was the couple's only biological child together, Freeman ended up adopting Deena, Bradshaw's daughter from a previous relationship. Very little is known about Freeman's marriage to Bradshaw — after 12 years together, the couple got divorced, allegedly because of the actor's infidelity.
But while Freeman's marriage to Bradshaw was short-lived, the "Million Dollar Baby" star shared a close bond with stepdaughter Deena, who went on to pursue a career as a celebrity hairstylist, as reported by Closer Weekly. Freeman also had a close relationship with E'Dena Hines — Deena's only child whom he often brought along as a date to his red-carpet appearances.
Sadly, at the age of 33, Hines was killed after she was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport. "The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace," the actor shared in a poignant statement to E! News following Hines' death.
A car accident brought attention to issues in Freeman's marriage
Morgan Freeman gave love a second shot in June 1984 when he got married again, this time to Myrna Colley-Lee. Though they did not welcome any kids during their time together, Colley-Lee reportedly helped raise Freeman's kids from his past relationships, according to Closer Weekly. But after 26 years together, Freeman's marriage to Colley-Lee crumbled.
The couple separated in December 2007, eventually finalizing their divorce three years later in 2010. "It was done without a trial. Everybody is glad it's over," the actor's attorney, William R. Wright, told the Associated Press (via Fox News). Much like his first, Freeman kept his marriage to Colley-Lee out of the public eye, with very little details known about their time together. Still, rumors abound as to why the pair split.
In 2008, Freeman suffered a car crash, leaving him and passenger Demaris Meyer, who was in the car with him at the time, injured. Following the accident, rumors swirled about Freeman's relationship with Meyer, with many alleging she was his mistress. In a bid to clear her name, Meyer filed a lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of negligence and addressing the rumors at the same time. "I have been labeled as the other woman and have been accused of having caused the breakup of Mr. Freeman's marriage," Meyer said (per the San Diego Union-Tribune). "Nothing could be further from the truth." Freeman has never commented on the affair rumors, and has since remained unmarried.