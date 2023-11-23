Celebrity Altercations That Took A Physical Turn

Hollywood is a small town, and not everyone gets along with everyone. Personalities can clash, egos are too big, and competition is fierce among celebrities, which can lead to heightened emotions and even coming to blows.

That said, there have been several instances of celebrities clapping back at other celebs through social media, interviews, or song lyrics. Remember the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift? Although their beef had to do with Perry poaching backup dancers from Swift, it was only a matter of time before Swift hit back at Perry by doing what she does best, releasing the song "Bad Blood." And, of course, there's the ongoing feud between rappers Meek Mill and Drake. After Mill alleged that Drake used a ghostwriter for his music, Drake hit back with diss tracks, like "Back to Back." Mill responded with his own song, "Wanna Know."

Although beefing with another celeb with songwriting is pretty harmless, some feuds have gone beyond that. Alas, there are a handful of stars who lose their temper and, when face to face with someone who has bad-mouthed them, will lash out by throwing a few punches. We've seen it happen between billionaires on an elevator, actors on a film set, and in public places like restaurants and award shows.